Elena Rybakina brings 'star power' to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, organisers say

Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, will headline one of the strongest player line-ups in Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open history when the event kicks off at the end of this month, organisers have confirmed.

Rybakina won the tournament in 2024 and returns to lead a stellar field that includes Olympic gold medallist and two-time Abu Dhabi champion Belinda Bencic, Canadian sensation Victoria Mboko and rising Philippines star Alexandra Eala.

Kazakh powerhouse Rybakina has established herself as one of the game’s elite players since her historic triumph at Wimbledon, reaching the 2023 Australian Open final and securing multiple WTA 500 and 1000 titles, including the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh, where she brushed aside World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

"I really enjoyed my time in Abu Dhabi last year,” said Rybakina, who was defeated in the semi-finals by Bencic last year.

“The city's support for tennis is amazing, and reaching the semi-finals was a solid way to begin 2025. This year, I'm coming back with the goal of going all the way again. The competition will be fierce, but that's what makes it exciting."

Former world No 2 and Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa adds further depth to the field. Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova, a multiple Grand Slam champion in both singles and doubles, and Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, bring proven major pedigree. American Emma Navarro, Denmark’s Clara Tauson, and Canada’s Leylah Fernandez – the 2023 French Open finalist – make it a truly formidable draw.

Former World No 2 Paula Badosa returns to the UAE at the end of the month for the 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. Photo: Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

The field also features former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who captured the 2025 doubles title in Abu Dhabi alongside Ellen Perez. Chinese star Qinwen Zheng, Ukrainian talent Dayana Yastremska, and 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin round out a top-20 contingent that promises world-class tennis at the WTA 500 tournament.

Action gets underway at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City on January 31. The final takes place on February 7.

Tournament director Nigel Gupta of MARI, the event's organiser, said: “The 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open field represents everything this tournament has become – a compelling blend of Grand Slam champions, Olympic medallists and the sport’s most exciting emerging talent.

"Elena Rybakina’s arrival as our top seed adds tremendous star power, while Belinda’s pursuit of a third title and the inclusion of breakthrough stars like Victoria Mboko and Alexandra Eala demonstrate our commitment to showcasing both today’s champions and tomorrow’s legends. This is shaping up to be our strongest edition yet.”