WTA newcomer of the year Victoria Mboko confirmed for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko has been confirmed for the 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, organisers said Monday.

The 19-year-old emerged as one of the most compelling breakthrough stories on the WTA Tour in 2025. Starting the year ranked outside the world’s top 300, Mboko climbed into the top 20 following a remarkable season highlighted by titles in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers and Prudential Hong Kong Open, establishing herself as one of the sport’s most exciting young contenders.

Her triumph in Montreal in August was only the third home win by a Canadian woman in the national tournament since the Open era began in 1968.

Mboko will make her Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open debut when the WTA 500 tournament returns to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, from January 31 to February 7, joining a growing line-up of elite and emerging talent.

“Breaking into the top 20 has been an incredible journey, and I’m really excited to be making my debut in Abu Dhabi," Mboko said in a press release.

"I’ve heard amazing things about the tournament, the facilities and the fans, and I’m looking forward to testing myself against such a strong field at the start of the season.”

Tournament director Nigel Gupta at MARI, the event's organiser, said: “The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has become a platform where fans can see both established champions and future stars up close. Victoria Mboko’s rise this season has been extraordinary, and her debut adds even more excitement to a field that already includes Belinda Bencic and some of the most exciting young players in the game.”

Mboko is the latest addition to a line-up that already includes two-time Mubadala champion Bencic and Philippines star Alexandra Eala.

Olympic gold medallist Bencic, 28, won her first Mubadala title in 2023 and returned this year to claim a second title, overturning a one-set deficit to defeat rising star Ashlyn Krueger in the final.

Eala, 20, made made history in August when she become the first Filipino player to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam in the professional era with victory over 14th seed Clara Tauson in the opening round at the US Open.

She also reached the semi-finals of the Miami Open and is the highest-ranked Filipino in history, sitting 50th in the WTA Tour rankings.

The tournament is attracting strong interest from a new wave of global talent, including Canadian star Leylah Fernandez, Danish standout Clara Tauson, and Spanish favourite Paula Badosa, as anticipation grows ahead of further player announcements in the new year.

Further player announcements for the 2026 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will be revealed in the new year.

