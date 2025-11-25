Alexandra Eala and defending champion Belinda Bencic confirmed for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Two-time Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open champion Belinda Bencic will return to the capital next year to defend her title, organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

Olympic gold medallist Bencic, 28, won her first Mubadala title in 2023 and returned earlier this year to claim a second title, overturning a one-set deficit to defeat rising star Ashlyn Krueger in the final.

Joining world No 11 Bencic will be Philippines star Alexandra Eala. The 2025 Miami Open semi-finalist is now the highest-ranked Filipino in history, sitting 50th in the WTA Tour rankings.

Eala, 20, made history in August, becoming the first Filipino player to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam in the professional era with victory over 14th seed Clara Tauson in the opening round at the US Open.

With 28 singles players and 16 top doubles teams, the fourth edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, taking place from January 31-February 7, is set to build on the success of last season.

The WTA 500 event – part of the Hologic WTA tour – will once again span eight days, taking fans on a journey from opening qualifiers to the thrilling finals.

Each ticket purchased before the end of November will automatically enter fans into a prize draw to win a trip for two to the Mubadala DC Open 2026, in Washington, including return flights, accommodation and VIP access.

Homaid Al Shimmari, deputy group CEO and chief corporate & human capital officer for Mubadala Investment Company, said: “For more than 15 years, Mubadala has been proud to champion tennis and bring world-class sporting experiences to the UAE.

"As a global investor, we are committed to creating long-term value not only in the industries we invest in, but also in the communities we serve. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has quickly become one of the most significant sporting events in the UAE, inspiring future talent, and uniting the community.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, secretary general of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added: “This championship has become a highlight of Abu Dhabi’s global sporting calendar, reinforcing the capital’s reputation as an international hub for elite sport. Each year, we continue to build on this success and we are excited to welcome players, fans and families back to Zayed Sports City for another spectacular edition.”

Portia Archer, WTA CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to see the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open return for its fourth edition in 2026. This tournament has quickly earned a place as a favourite stop on the WTA Tour thanks to its excellent organisation, enthusiastic crowds and the warm hospitality of Abu Dhabi. The Fan Village at the 2025 tournament was best in class on the tour and we look forward to another fantastic week in the UAE.”

Tickets for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open can be purchased now at Platinumlist.