Daniil Medvedev continued his miserable run at Grand Slams by losing in the first round at Wimbledon. Getty Images
Daniil Medvedev continued his miserable run at Grand Slams by losing in the first round at Wimbledon. Getty Images
Daniil Medvedev continued his miserable run at Grand Slams by losing in the first round at Wimbledon. Getty Images
Daniil Medvedev continued his miserable run at Grand Slams by losing in the first round at Wimbledon. Getty Images

Sport

Tennis

Wimbledon: Medvedev suffers shock exit as Sabalenka eases into second round

Russian ninth seed feels the heat as temperatures on Day 1 at All England club hit record levels

The National

June 30, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock exit on what was a sweltering opening day of action at this year's Wimbledon.

Ninth seed and six-time Grand Slam finalist Medvedev has endured a dismal year at the majors, losing in the Australian Open second round and French Open first round before his Wimbledon flop.

The Russian looked out of sorts on the way to 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 loss to the French world No 64, which ended with him taking his frustrations out on his racquets, chair and bag.

Temperatures at the All England Club reached 31º Celsius in what was the hottest opening day on record at the London Slam – and the Russian was certainly made to feel the heat on Court 2.

“I was surprised by his level … there was not much I could do,” said Medvedev, who reached the final at this month's Halle grass-court event. “Even when I played good shots today, he had an answer.

“I had a great week of preparation because I come in with confidence after Halle.

“I literally won every practice set I played. But it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter for the match. The match is a new story.

“First round, for sure many, many times you play a bit worse. If it would be second or third round, maybe I could have had better shots, play better.”

In the women's draw, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka was made to work in the second set of her victory over Canada's Carson Branstine.

Belarusian Sabalenka, who was beaten by Coco Gauff in the French Open final earlier this month, coasted through the opener in a little under 25 minutes.

But the 24-year-old qualifier produced a much improved performance in the second before eventually going down 6-1, 7-5 on Court 1.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka has reached the semi-finals twice at the All England club but faces a tricky run, which could potentially pit her against Elina Svitolina in the fourth round and Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the quarter-finals.

“I'm super happy to be back, to be healthy and to compete at this beautiful tournament,” she said in her on-court interview.

“I was really depressed last year that I couldn't feel this atmosphere and I'm super happy with the performance. I feel like I'm in a good place.”

Sabalenka also described how practicing with seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and world No 1 Jannik Sinner before the tournament had sharpened her game.

“It's amazing,” she said. “You play with them and you look on that side and you see the difference. You see the different approach to the balls. You're learning.

“I think automatically you start reflecting what's happening on that side. I think it really helped my tennis, to be honest.

“Now there are some balls that I used to struggle a little. Right now, I kind of understand a little bit better how to adjust to those balls.

“I feel like even today in the match and in the practice after hitting with the guys, I felt like I improved a couple of things in my game.

“I'm super happy that I was able to hit with them because I learn a lot.”

Svitolina, meanwhile, sailed into the next round after the Ukrainian 14th seed dispatched Hungary's Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-1, while American Keys was made to work for her 6-7, 7-5, 7-5 win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

Latvian 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko suffered a surprise first-round exit after losing in three sets to home hope Sonay Kartal on a boisterous Court 3.

Ostapenko, a former French Open champion and Wimbledon semi-finalist, cut a frustrated figure during her 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 loss, complaining to the umpire about crowd noise and shouting at group of fans to shut up at one point.

The British No 3 – who reached Round 3 in 2024 before losing to Gauff – described the win as “by far one of the toughest matches I've played” and thanked the crowd for her support.

Ostapenko had beaten Kartal comfortably in the opening round at Eastbourne last week.

On her run last year, Kartal added: “It was probably one of the best tournaments I've ever had and my most favourite.

“I left here last year feeling a much more confident player, on and off the court. I knew my level was there but I had to force it out of myself.

“Throughout this whole year, I've felt I'm playing better and improving each week so I want to see how far I can go.”

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline

Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men.

When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards.

Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance.

Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill.

“Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s.

Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died.

“More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

UK%20-%20UAE%20Trade
%3Cp%3ETotal%20trade%20in%20goods%20and%20services%20(exports%20plus%20imports)%20between%20the%20UK%20and%20the%20UAE%20in%202022%20was%20%C2%A321.6%20billion%20(Dh98%20billion).%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThis%20is%20an%20increase%20of%2063.0%20per%20cent%20or%20%C2%A38.3%20billion%20in%20current%20prices%20from%20the%20four%20quarters%20to%20the%20end%20of%202021.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20was%20the%20UK%E2%80%99s%2019th%20largest%20trading%20partner%20in%20the%20four%20quarters%20to%20the%20end%20of%20Q4%202022%20accounting%20for%201.3%20per%20cent%20of%20total%20UK%20trade.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
How to protect yourself when air quality drops

Install an air filter in your home.

Close your windows and turn on the AC.

Shower or bath after being outside.

Wear a face mask.

Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor.

If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

F1 The Movie

Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Rating: 4/5

The five pillars of Islam
While you're here
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
LIVING IN...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result:

Ajax 2-3 Tottenham

Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate

Final: June 1, Madrid

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from this package
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Book%20Details
%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EThree%20Centuries%20of%20Travel%20Writing%20by%20Muslim%20Women%3C%2Fem%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEditors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiobhan%20Lambert-Hurley%2C%20Daniel%20Majchrowicz%2C%20Sunil%20Sharma%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndiana%20University%20Press%3B%20532%20pages%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

more from Janine di Giovanni
MIDWAY

Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment
Directed: Roland Emmerich
Cast: Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Darren Criss
Rating: 3.5/5 stars

THE BIO

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979

Education: UAE University, Al Ain

Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6

Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma

Favourite book: Science and geology

Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC

Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

While you're here
pakistan Test squad

Azhar Ali (capt), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
You might also like
ELIO

Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett

Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina

Rating: 4/5

While you're here
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
On Women's Day
While you're here
Our legal consultants

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Washmen Profile

Date Started: May 2015

Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: Laundry

Employees: 170

Funding: about $8m

Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
You might also like
More on World Cup 2018
The%C2%A0specs%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5-litre%2C%20twin-turbo%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E410hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E495Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Estarts%20from%20Dh495%2C000%20(Dh610%2C000%20for%20the%20F-Sport%20launch%20edition%20tested)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: June 30, 2025, 4:54 PM`
Wimbledon 2025Daniil Medvedev
Read next...
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts against Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria during the Ladies' Singles first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

Jabeur to 'disconnect from tennis' after first-round retirement at Wimbledon

Ons Jabeur on the practice courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which begins on June 30th. PA

Jabeur on Wimbledon, inequality and Gaza: 'People are forgetting'