Ons Jabeur on Wimbledon, inequality in tennis and Gaza: 'People are forgetting about them'

At this point in her career, Ons Jabeur is done staying silent.

Whether it’s the atrocities that continue to take place in Gaza, or sexist attitudes towards women’s sport, the 30-year-old Tunisian wants to use her voice and platform to speak out against injustice.

“My heart always goes out to Gaza because their situation is getting worse and worse and I feel like people are forgetting about them,” Jabeur told The National at the All England Club, ahead of the start of her Wimbledon campaign.

“I hope that changes and I hope really the world would wake up and just try to open the borders, get them food. Just do something. I feel like nobody's doing anything.

“I feel like the civilians are always paying the price for the crazy choices that politicians are making. And I wish peace everywhere.”

During her pre-event press conference, Jabeur was asked about a planned protest – by Campaign Against Arms Trade, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, and War on Want – against Wimbledon’s tournament sponsor Barclays.

Barclays has faced criticism for its alleged relationships with defence firms that produce equipment used by the Israeli Defence Force. The bank has said it does not invest its own money in companies that supply weapons used by Israel in Gaza, and it only trades shares in such companies on behalf of its clients.

The protest is scheduled to take place just outside the All England Club on Monday, the first day of the Championships. Jabeur was unaware of the protest, but said: “I hope it will be a peaceful one.

“My heart goes out to the children and women and men that are dying every day there. They're not only being killed, but also being starved, which is very inhuman,” she added.

“We are in 2025 and the world is not changing. I feel like they're not doing anything about it. It is very sad. I hope everything stops and every war … It's a pretty scary world right now. I'm really scared all the time. I'm just watching the media and I feel like it's getting heated from everywhere.”

Ons Jabeur chats with Aryna Sabalenka during a training session prior to Wimbledon 2025. Getty Images

As one of just two Arabs in the Wimbledon singles main draw – alongside Egypt’s Mayar Sherif – Jabeur has become a de facto spokesperson on the war in Gaza, frequently fielding questions from the media.

In a climate where any support for Palestine can be erroneously equated to anti-Semitism, speaking her mind and sharing her views can be difficult. But she believes bottling it all up inside is no easier.

“It's true, it's a burden, but it would be 10 times worse if I keep it inside,” said Jabeur, who is a goodwill ambassador for the World Food Programme.

“At a certain time, when things got worse in Gaza, I couldn't speak; some people advised me not to speak and I couldn't even do that.

“That's how the whole interview in Cancun happened because I was holding it inside for a long time,” she explained, referring to her tearful plea for peace during an on-court interview at the WTA Finals in Cancun in November 2023.

“It was making me very, very sad and it drains your energy, it's like you open up [your phone] and then you just see dead children all over and that's really sad.

“And the worst part is that you feel helpless, you feel like you're not doing enough and you need to help more.”

In an attempt to do more for women’s tennis, Jabeur recently called out French Open organisers for not scheduling any women’s matches in the prime time night session slot at the tournament for the past two years.

After sharing her views during her press conference in Paris and demanding “better scheduling” decisions from Roland Garros, Jabeur received many messages on social media of people disagreeing with her and showing her photos of empty stadiums from women’s matches.

That prompted the Tunisian to pen a long and thoughtful open letter, posted on her X and Instagram accounts, in which she detailed the double standards faced in women’s sport, and the unfair advantage given to her male counterparts because their matches are broadcast more frequently, and to a wider audience because of favourable scheduling.

“I couldn't keep my silence any more,” she told The National on Saturday. “I've seen a lot of bad comments and especially after I spoke about the French Open and night sessions and some people were tweeting about empty seats and I'm like, ‘You guys don't understand anything. You don't know what's really happening’. It's like a lot of ignorant people.

“And for me, I'm like, I really cannot keep it inside any more. It's frustrating to me as a woman, to any woman athlete around the world and I want to be part of the people that would speak up. I would not want to stay silent.”

Jabeur is set to kick off her Wimbledon campaign against Viktoriya Tomova on Monday, hoping to recapture the form that helped her reach two back-to-back finals at the All England Club in 2022 and 2023.

A former world No 2, Jabeur has dropped to 59 in the rankings following a year riddled with injuries.

Wimbledon has been the site of some of her biggest and most historic achievements, but it’s also where she suffered her most heart-rending defeats, in the 2022 final against Elena Rybakina and the 2023 decider against Marketa Vondrousova.

“It's a good and bad memory here. So I'm trying to really enjoy as much as I can,” she says.

“Try to find that freedom when I'm playing and the joy when I'm playing. It's been a tough year, I would say. But yeah, it is what it is. I'm trying to repeat some positive words to myself that … I don't want to carry the disappointment that happened before and then hopefully I can move on with it.”

Jabeur has spent the last few days practising with some of the best players on tour, including world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No 9 Paula Badosa, and No 12 Diana Shnaider.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist admits she has “no expectations” entering these Championships. She is a modest 15-14 win-loss for the season, and her build-up to Wimbledon included a quarter-final run as a lucky loser in Berlin, and an opening round defeat in Eastbourne.

Asked to describe her biggest challenge at the moment, Jabeur said: “It's always, I think, mentally. Because if you're mentally ready and want to do everything, I think it's easier to overcome any physical struggle or anything. But yeah, being on and off didn't help much.

“The ability of believing in myself that I can come back like before, it's been a bit low and that really affected me.

“So yeah, it’s just about a lot of believing in myself more than ever because coming back at a certain level, it's never easy. So I hope I can overcome that.

“Sometimes two, three matches will give you the confidence and the ability to know that you can do it. Right now, I need to trust more my body. I need to hopefully get better on the court and find my movements.”

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

What's in the deal? Agreement aims to boost trade by £25.5bn a year in the long run, compared with a total of £42.6bn in 2024 India will slash levies on medical devices, machinery, cosmetics, soft drinks and lamb. India will also cut automotive tariffs to 10% under a quota from over 100% currently. Indian employees in the UK will receive three years exemption from social security payments India expects 99% of exports to benefit from zero duty, raising opportunities for textiles, marine products, footwear and jewellery

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.