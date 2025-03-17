Mirra Andreeva became the third youngest player to win the Indian Wells women's title after Martina Hingis and Serena Williams. AFP
Mirra Andreeva follows up historic Dubai crown by beating Aryna Sabalenka in Indian Wells final

Russian teenager stuns world No 1 to claim second successive WTA 1000-level crown

The National

March 17, 2025