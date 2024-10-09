Wimbledon replaces line judges with electronic system for 2025

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/09/28/wimbledon-expansion-plans-approved-with-very-significant-benefits-expected/" target="_blank">Wimbledon</a> is to scrap the tournament's line judges in favour of electronic line-calling from 2025, it was announced on Wednesday. Uniformed umpires and line judges have been an integral part of the 147-year-old Grand Slam known for its traditions such as strawberries and cream and the all-white kit that players must wear. However, Wimbledon has now fallen into line with other tournaments around the world, saying they must "balance tradition and innovation". The men's ATP Tour in 2023 announced the tour-wide adoption of electronic line-calling (ELC) from 2025 in a move to "optimise accuracy and consistency across tournaments", with the women's WTA Tour heading in the same direction. The technology is used at the Australian Open and US Open, though the French Open remains an outlier among the four Grand Slams. The All England Club announced it would make the switch to live ELC from next year. "The officiating technology will be in place for all Championships and qualifying match courts and cover the 'out' and 'fault' calls that have previously been made by line umpires," it said in a statement on Wednesday. Tournament organisers said the decision to use ELC, which builds on existing ball-tracking and line-calling technology, was made following extensive testing during this year's Championships. Since 2007, Hawk-Eye has been used at Wimbledon on the show courts, with players able to challenge line calls. "The decision to introduce live electronic line calling at the Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation," said All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton. "Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at the Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating. "For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour. "We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously. Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at the Championships for many decades and we recognise their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service." The All England Club also announced that the men's and women's singles finals would start at the later time of 4pm local time on the final weekend of the tournament. For 2025, the men's and women's doubles finals will start at 1pm, followed by the women's and men's singles finals on the second Saturday and Sunday respectively. The slots for singles semi-finals will remain the same, while the slot for the mixed doubles final will also remain as the third match on the second Thursday. Bolton added: "We have adjusted the provisional schedule for the final weekend of the Championships with the ambition of improving the experience for all involved. "The doubles players competing in the finals will have increased certainty over their schedule and fans will enjoy each day's play as it builds towards the crescendo of the ladies' and gentlemen's singles finals, with our champions being crowned in front of the largest possible worldwide audience." Next year's Wimbledon takes place from June 30 until July 13.