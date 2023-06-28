Reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina warm-up for Wimbledon - in pictures

Reigning champions Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina hit the practice courts at the All England Club on Tuesday as they prepare to start their Wimbledon title defences next week.

The grass-court tournament begins on Monday with Djokovic looking to add to his seven Wimbledon crowns having just secured a record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open earlier this month, when he defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets at Roland Garros.

The Serbian 36-year-old – who has just lost his No 1 world ranking to Carlos Alcaraz – triumphed in London last year when he came from a set down to beat first-time major finalist Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

World No 3 Rybakina, meanwhile, faces a race to be fully fit for Wimbledon after pulling out from the Eastbourne International hours before her first-round match.

The Kazakhstani withdrew from her third-round match at the French Open with a virus and continues to struggle with the affects of the illness, losing in the second round of the WTA 500 event in Berlin last week.

“I am still recovering from the virus I had in Paris and after Roland Garros it was really tough. I also picked up another small issue in Berlin,” said Rybakina after annnouncing her Eastbourne withdrawal.

Having to drop out at Roland Garros was particularly frustrating for the 24-year-old who had been in good clay-court form having secured the Rome Masters title in the run-up to the Paris Slam.

Last year at Wimbledon, Russia-born Rybakina powered back from a set down against then world No 2 Ons Jabeur to bag her first major crown. She fell just short of a second Slam in January after losing the final in three sets to Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne.

World No 2 Sabalenka was also on the practice courts on Tuesday, along men's top-10 players Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Andrei Rublev.

