Carlos Alcaraz returns to world No 1 after claiming Queen's Club title

Carlos Alcaraz has regained the world No 1 spot after beating Alex De Minaur in straight sets at the Queen’s Club Championships final in London on Sunday.

Despite struggling at times, top seed Alcaraz defeated the Australian 6-4, 6-4 to seal his fifth title of the year and 11th overall.

It was the Spaniard's first grass-court title and now heads into Wimbledon top of the rankings after overtaking Novak Djokovic, who is aiming to defend his crown at the All England club.

“The chances don’t change so much. I mean, Novak is coming to Wimbledon,” the 20-year-old said. “Right now I’m feeling better than the beginning of the week, that’s obvious.

“It helps a lot to be top seed at Wimbledon. It's amazing. It wouldn't be possible without the support of the people through the whole week.

“I started the tournament not really well, I had to adapt my movement a bit on grass, but it's been an amazing week and ending with a lot of energy and on a high.”

Alcaraz, who was playing in only his third grass-court tournament, joins the likes of Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras and John McEnroe as former winners at Queen's.

“It means a lot to have my name on the trophy,” he said. “It's special for me to play here. So many legends have won here so to see my name on the trophy surrounded by the great champions for me is amazing.”

Buenos Aires 🏆

Indian Wells 🏆

Barcelona 🏆

Madrid 🏆

Queen’s 🏆@carlosalcaraz equals Medvedev as the player with the most titles in 2023#cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/UJJ7aLnaVb — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 25, 2023

After battling past French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the first round, the US Open champion did not drop a set in his final four matches at Queen's.

De Minaur had dumped out Andy Murray and world No 6 Holger Rune on his route to the final. But he was left to rue Alcaraz's ability to win the big points in a tight contest.

“It's been a great week for me,” said De Minaur. “We were close but weren't able to get it done today. Too good by Carlos.”

Meanwhile, in other Wimbledon warm-up events, Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik battled his way past third seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 3-6 6-3 to win the Halle Open in Germany.

Jelena Ostapenko secured her second title on grass with victory over 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Birmingham Classic.

Jelena 🤝 Grass



Meet your Birmingham champion as Ostapenko defeats Krejcikova 7-6(8), 6-4 to win her first title of the season. #RothesayClassic pic.twitter.com/CIW04vHr3k — wta (@WTA) June 25, 2023

In a battle of the top two seeds, it was the second seed who came out on top, with Ostapenko triumphing 7-6, 6-4.

It was the Latvian’s first title since Dubai last February and her first on grass since Eastbourne in 2021.

“I've played five great matches and this one was the only one in two sets so I'm happy to come through,” said Ostapenko.

Petra Kvitova sealed her 31st career title by sweeping past unseeded Donna Vekic in the final of the German Open. Only Venus Williams, with 49, has won more among active players.

Sunday's victory gave the seventh seed a sixth grass-court trophy and the 33-year-old – who is a two-time Wimbledon winner – did not drop a set over five games at Steffi Graf Stadium in Berlin.