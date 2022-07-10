Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to seal seventh Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic came from a set down to beat Nick Kyrgios on Sunday to seal a seventh Wimbledon title at the All England Club.

It is Djokovic’s 21st Grand Slam title overall, putting him one behind record-holder Rafael Nadal. Only Roger Federer has won more Wimbledon titles than the Serbian, with eight.

Australian Kyrgios, playing his first Grand Slam final, served superbly to take the first set but Djokovic quickly fought back before going on to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

More to follow …