Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to win French Open and secure record 23rd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic secured a record 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday after beating Casper Ruud in straight-sets to win the French Open final at Roland Garros.

The Serbian was 3-0 and 4-1 down in the opening set before fighting back to 4-4 and then going on to win the tie-break and then seal a 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory in front a jubilant Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd.

Victory for the third time in Paris, after 2016 and 2021, adds to his 10 Australian Open titles, seven at Wimbledon and three at the US Open.

Djokovic is the first man to win all four majors at least three times and is once again halfway to the first calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Only Margaret Court and Serena Williams in women's tennis have managed to rack up 23 Grand Slam titles. Court's all-time mark of 24 will now be in his sights at Wimbledon next month.

"Thank you very much one more time for such a special atmosphere, said the 36-year-old. in his on-court interview. "I am very happy to share such a special moment in my career with you. Thank you very much.

"It's no coincidence that my 23rd Grand Slam title has come here because it has been the hardest one for me to win in my career. I am very emotional right now and I am very, very proud to be here. Thank you for all your support and all the energy I have gained from you.

Ruud had impressed in making it back to the final, where he won only six games against Nadal last year, and was looking for his first title in his third final having also lost to Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

He had failed to win a set in four previous matches against Djokovic, though, and missed his chance here in an 81-minute opening set before the Serbian pulled away to claim victory.

"I think we should start with Novak," said the fourth seed in his on-court interview. "Another day, another record for you. And another day you rewrite tennis history once again.

"It's tough to explain how incredible it is, how good you are and what an inspiration you are to so many people around the world, so congratulations to you, to your team. I know this tastes the best of all."

After his initial slow start, Djokovic then raced through the tie-break, sealing the opener with a running forehand.

Tellingly, that was Djokovic's sixth tie-break at this French Open and in none of them had he committed a single unforced error in the 55 points contested.

Despite being Djokovic's junior by 12 years, Ruud suddenly looked spent.

Djokovic broke for 2-0 in the second set and despite Ruud saving two set points in the eighth game, the Serb moved closer to his dream.

Ruud saved a break point in the third game of the third set before Djokovic was hit with a warning for taking too long between points. But he wasn't thrown out of his stride.

Djokovic broke for love at 6-5 and sealed his place in history when Ruud went wide.

"I'm sorry for the result today," added Djokovic to his beaten opponent at the end. "It's not the best way to finish for you but you've had an incredible couple of years.

"You have been one of the most consistent players in the world for the last four, five years. It speaks about your quality of tennis and I wish you the best. I wish for you to win against anybody but me!."