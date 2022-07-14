Novak Djokovic inaugurates courts at controversial 'Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun'

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday inaugurated tennis courts at a "pyramid park" in Bosnia said to possess healing powers.

The Serb, known for his new-age spiritual interests, is fond of the hill town of Visoko, where thousands flock every year to what some believe are an ancient man-made pyramid complex with healing powers, a claim widely rejected by scientists.

Djokovic, 35, who claimed his 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday with victory over Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final, visited the site for the first time in 2020 and called it a "paradise on earth".

He has returned to the "Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun" complex at least four times, either alone or with his family, always to be warmly welcomed by the unusual site's founder, Semir Osmanagic.

According to Osmanagic, a Bosnian businessman and a self-styled archaeologist, the idea of building a "regional training centre" with two courts was born during Djokovic's last visit in March.

"This is a special day for Visoko, for Bosnia, for the whole region, for tennis, for sport", Djokovic said after arriving at the new courts.

"The message of this day is peace, sport, future and health", he added while several hundred fans seated near a dense forest welcomed him with a big applause.

Ancient civilisation afficionado Osmanagic has claimed for the past 20 years that he has discovered not one, but several pyramids built by a mysterious civilisation near Visoko.

For the past few years his teams have been also clearing underground tunnels near the "Pyramid of the Sun" and he boasts of its beneficial effects on the health of visitors.

Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy following his victory against Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final, on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Getty

On arrival, Djokovic visited the new courts and went for a walk into a pine forest, which is a part of the park, with his host.

Djokovic has meditated at the site and during each visit walked kilometres of "energy" tunnels, which are, according to archaeologists, an ancient gold mine.

"Here, we simply feel the energy, each in its own way. For me, this is one of the most energetically powerful places on the planet, of which I have seen many," Djokovic told reporters after the exhibition matches.

"I simply feel that every moment spent here fills me with energy and gives me strength for future challenges in tennis and in life."