Rafael Nadal 'lucky to be part' of tennis' 'Big Three' alongside Federer and Djokovic

Rafael Nadal said he "feels lucky to be part" of an era in tennis that includes Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after the Spaniard won a men's record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open to move one ahead of his two great rivals.

Nadal pulled off an epic comeback on Sunday to defeat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a classic final at Melbourne Park.

It was the Spaniard's second Australian Open title and came only months after fearing his glorious career might be over because of a niggling left foot injury.

The 35-year-old paid tribute to Federer, who missed the year's first Grand Slam to continue his rehabilitation from knee surgery and Djokovic, who was deported following a dispute over Australia's Covid-19 entry requirements and his unvaccinated status.

"At the end of the day, it's just a game and in some way we achieved more than what we ever dreamed of when we were kids," Nadal told reporters. "It doesn't matter that much if one is 21, one is 20, or the other finished 23 and the other with 21.

"I think we did very important things for our sport and we achieved our dreams and we enjoy it. I feel lucky to be part of this era that has been very special for our sport."

Nadal's second Australian Open crown came 13 years after his first. After an injury disrupted 2021 where he pulled out of Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open, he became only the second player after Djokovic to win all four Grand Slams more than once in the Open era.

Nadal's 21 Grand Slam wins

He said the satisfaction of winning his second Australian Open title was impossible to describe.

"It's amazing to have this trophy with me," Nadal said. "I tried hard during my career here in Australia, finally, it was probably the most unexpected year for me to achieve, one more time this beautiful trophy so I'm super happy."

With the French Open in May, Nadal, a 13-time winner at Roland Garros, is favourite to extend his number of Grand Slams to 22. More immediately, he said he was not thinking about his next tournament.

"I have my schedule planned, but I'm enjoying the moment ... I need to see how my body recovers from an amazing month and I'm going to make my decision," Nadal said.