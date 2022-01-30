Rafael Nadal wins record 21st Grand Slam after stunning comeback in Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal staged one of the great tennis comebacks as he recovered from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final for a record 21st Grand Slam tile.

The Spaniard has now moved past his 'Big Three' rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the majors title race.

Nadal looked down and out after losing the opening two sets. He had not recovered from two sets down to win a match since beating Mikhail Youzhny at Wimbledon in 2007, and had faded physically after the first two sets against Denis Shapovalov and Matteo Berrettini in Melbourne.

But his fighting spirit kicked in as he recovered from 0-40 at 2-3 in third set. With Medvedev beginning to look weary and muddled in his shot selection, Nadal pounced at 4-4 before serving out the set 6-4. From there on, it was Nadal all the way as he completed a stunning 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

The 35-year-old had played down his chances in the lead-up and during the past two weeks following a career-threatening foot problem and contracting Covid-19. Yet he produced some incredible tennis, picking up an ATP 250 title in Melbourne before the year's first Grand Slam, and reach a 29th major final — and his sixth in Australia.

At five hours and 24 minutes, it was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in five hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

In a match steeped in drama, Nadal was two points from the title but was broken as he served for the match at 5-4.

He held firm to break Medvedev again and served out the match to love, rushing in to deliver a backhand volley.

Dropping his racket, Nadal shook his head and grinned, then kicked a tennis ball away and pumped his fists in delight.

Now more than ever, world No1 Djokovic may rue his failed bid to defend his title in Melbourne over his vaccination status. His deportation threw the tournament wide open, leaving a vacuum for Nadal to fill and strike a potentially decisive blow in the Grand Slam race.

The final was also briefly interrupted by a protestor who jumped out of the crowd and onto the court during the ninth game of the second set holding a banner highlighting refugee detention - a campaign that received a global attention when Djokovic was detained and then deported ahead of the tournament.

Security guards quickly tackled the intruder before hauling the person away.