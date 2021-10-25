Casper Ruud and Denis Shapovalov set to make Mubadala World Tennis Championship debuts

Casper Ruud and Denis Shapovalov, two of the most exciting young players on the ATP Tour, have been confirmed as the first two male participants at this year's Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place December 16-18 at Zayed Sports City's International Tennis Centre, MWTC will once again feature a six-player men's tournament and a one-off women's match, contested by US Open champion Emma Raducanu and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

Ruud, 22, has won an ATP Tour-leading five titles this season and has become the first player from Norway to break into the top 10. Currently ranked No 9, Ruud followed up his four titles on clay (Geneva, Bastad, Gstaad, and Kitzbuhel) with his first on a hardcourt, when he clinched the San Diego trophy earlier this month.

“I’ve had a great season this year and I’m excited to make my debut at this year’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship," Ruud said. "I’m eager to keep improving next year, so Abu Dhabi in December provides a chance to play against the world’s best in preparation for another big season, while exploring a new destination and new cultures."

Shapovalov, also 22, is ranked No 15 and earlier this year reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon. The Canadian shot to prominence in 2017 when, at the age of 18, he defeated Rafael Nadal at the Rogers Cup, and he has since become one of the most popular and entertaining players on the tour.

“It’s always nice to play in a new city and get the opportunity to see and do different things," Shapovalov said. "I’m excited to come to Abu Dhabi to see all it has to offer, and I’ve heard great things about the venue so I’m looking forward to playing against the best in the world and putting on a show for the fans."

Denis Shapovalov reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon this summer. AFP

In line with the latest Abu Dhabi government directives for live events, the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship will welcome fans at full capacity.

Tickets start from Dh100 for adults and Dh50 for children, and are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. In line with current government protocols, measures will be in place within the stadium and throughout the Tennis Village to ensure the health and safety of fans, players and officials.

“Announcing the players for the Championship is always a special moment and we have two special players in Casper and Denis," John Lickrish, CEO of tournament owners Flash Entertainment, said. "Our goal is to bring the world’s best talent and build on the legacy of our Championship and both players are the perfect fit.

“They are young, supremely talented, have had successes this season and are great additions to the line-up alongside Emma and Belinda. We are once again on track to bring the best-of-the-best from the world of tennis."