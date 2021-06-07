Tadej Pogacar leads strong UAE Team Emirates lineup for Tour of Slovenia

Tour de France champion prepares for his title defence by competing in home race

Tadej Pogacar will continue preparations for his Tour de France title defence by competing in his home race, the Tour of Slovenia, after being named in a strong UAE Team Emirates lineup on Monday.

The five-stage tour begins on Wednesday and concludes next Sunday, June 13 and Pogacar will be ably supported by two former champions.

Read More

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 21 - Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Elysees - France - September 20, 2020. UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium, after winning the general classification and the overall leader's yellow jersey. REUTERS/Stephane MaheUAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar reveals pre-Tour de France schedule

Italy's Diego Ulissi is the defending champion having won the 2019 edition. Last year's race was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ulissi also won the race in 2011.

Polish rider Rafl Majka, who joined UAE Team Emirates this season, has also enjoyed success in Slovenia following his title in 2017 while riding for Bora–Hansgrohe.

The three riders will be joined by Slovenian Jan Polanc, Italy's Matteo Trentin, Vegard Stake Laengen of Norway, and Portugal's Rui Oliveira.

“I’m really looking forward to come home to race the Tour of Slovenia," Pogacar said. "I’ll be racing against friends, old teammates and it will be a real buzz to be home on familiar roads. It’s going to be nice having the local support too.

"It’s an exciting time for Slovenian cycling now and I’m sure we can look forward to a great race. I think our team is very strong and we hope to be fighting for the victory.”

The Tour of Slovenia represents a key race in Pogacar's preparation for the Tour de France, which starts on June 26.

Pogacar, then 20, made history when he won the Tour de France last year, becoming the youngest winner in 116 years and the first ever from his country.

Following the Tour of Slovenia, Pogacar will remain in his homeland for the National Championships, before taking his place on the Tour de France start line. That will then be followed by the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Published: June 7, 2021 03:22 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read