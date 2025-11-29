Etihad says Airbus A320 flights back to normal as airlines around the world make critical software update

Airbus on Friday said it was carrying out a critical software update to a large proportion of its A320 fleet, sending airlines around the world scrambling to make the changes to the popular aircraft while avoiding potentially frustrating flight disruptions.

What happened?

Airbus's step comes after an incident involving a JetBlue flight on October 30.

The plane took off from Mexico and was forced to make an emergency landing in Florida after a sudden drop in altitude. At least 15 people were reportedly injured.

On Friday, Airbus said in its analysis found that "intense solar radiation" may possibly corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls on the A320 - and that the issue affected a "significant number" of jets.

Airbus said it immediately suspended the operation of these aircraft and was working with aviation authorities while fixing both software and hardware on the A320s.

How have airlines reacted?

Airlines around the world moved quickly following the recall, carrying out software fixes to minimise travel disruption.

Etihad Airways told The National that A320 flights had "returned to normal following the successful installation of the required Airbus software update across our A320 fleet".

"The update was completed quickly and with minimal disruption - despite this being one of the busiest travel periods at Zayed International Airport ahead of the long weekend," it said.

Air Arabia, meanwhile, said it was "implementing the required measures across the impacted aircraft in our fleet".

"We are working to ensure minimal impact on our customers. In the event of any schedule adjustments, affected passengers will be notified directly," an airline representative told The National.

Saudi Arabia's Saudia airline said on social media that it was "monitoring and reviewing any updates and assessing their potential impact on flight schedules".

"Should these updates necessitate any adjustments, affected passengers will be contacted directly," the Riyadh-based carrier said.

EgyptAir "promptly established a specialised task force" to address the issue and complete the software updates "in record time", it said on Saturday.

In India, aviation authorities said more than 300 A320 aircraft operated by Air India and IndiGo were affected by the issue.

Early on Saturday, Air India said on X that its engineers had completed a software reset on more than 40 per cent of its A320 fleet, and that no flight cancellations had been made or planned - although it acknowledged that some flights may be delayed or rescheduled.

Japan's All Nippon Airways, which operates more than 30 A320 aircraft, cancelled 65 domestic flights scheduled for Saturday. The Tokyo-based airline did not rule out the possibility of further cancellations on Sunday.

In the US, American Airlines said more than 200 of its nearly 500 A320 planes were affected. The world's largest carrier by passengers and daily flights had said software updates would be completed by Friday and Saturday. It said delays were to be expected but cancellations would be limited.

Delta Air Lines, on the other hand, said the issue affected less than 50 of its A321 Neo planes, while United Airlines said only six planes were affected.

Air New Zealand, meanwhile, said that while its A320 fleet was safe to operate, it made a decision to ground the aircraft on Saturday out of precaution.

The National has reached out to Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines and the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority for comment.

Bad timing?

The Airbus A320 issue comes as the busy December holiday season starts and air travel peaks around the world.

However, given that updating the software on each A320 aircraft can take only up to three hours according to estimates, travel disruptions are unlikely to reach elevated levels.

So far, no major disruptions have taken place, and airlines have largely mitigated the effects of the updating process.

That's the "silver lining", although it is still "definitely not ideal for this to be happening on a very ubiquitous aircraft on a busy holiday weekend", said Mike Stengel, a partner at US consultancy AeroDynamic Advisory.

What is the A320?

The Airbus A320 is Toulouse-based Airbus's best-selling aircraft, leading the key single-aisle aeroplane category.

The aircraft is popular among both mainline and low-cost carriers and boasts the widest single-aisle cabin, according to the Airbus website.

The A320 Neo family, in particular, benefits from 20 per cent fuel burn reduction compared to previous-generation aircraft, along with additional flight ranges and extra payload, it adds.

In the Middle East, the most notable operators of the A320 family are Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, Sharjah's Air Arabia, Saudi Arabian Airlines, EgyptAir and Turkish Airlines. Flydubai and Riyadh Air do not operate the A320, but have placed orders for them.

Intense solar radiation is a higher-than-usual flow of electromagnetic waves from the Sun, which can disrupt the operation of technology - including aviation systems and satellite communications - on Earth.

