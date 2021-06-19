Mohammad Osseili earns UAE Warriors Arabia title shot after convincing win in Abu Dhabi

'I'm coming for that belt' says Osselli after Catchweight 88kg victory over Samir Zaidi.

Mohammad Osseili earned a title shot in the UAE Warriors Arabia after stretching his unbeaten run in mixed martial arts to four with a unanimous points-decision over Samir Zaidi.

Osseili outclassed his Comorian opponent 30-27 in the main Catchweight 88kg contest in the promotion’s Arabia 3 edition at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

“I’m coming for that middleweight belt,” said Osseili, who was born in Lebanon, raised in Dubai and is based in France.

Read More

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2021 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today inaugurated the largest sports venue in the UAE capital at the Mubadala Sports Centre in Al Bahia. WamSheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest sports facility in Abu Dhabi

“This was a tough fight but it was all about the experience I got tonight. I wanted to end the contest by a knockout but happy for the win. I’m getting better and better after every fight, and looking forward for my title contest.”

Osseili, 23, had won his previous three fights, including the last two in the UAE Warriors, in a combined two minutes and 17 seconds.

“I landed a lot of punches tonight but my opponent managed to stay on his feet. He (Zaidi) was a true warrior and fighter, and I give all my respect to him for standing those blows.

“This is my first experience going the full three rounds and I believe it’s a good experience as I prepare for a title fight, which is over five rounds. I will return for that as a better fighter.”

Zaidi survived a barrage of blows from the outset, including a stunning right hook to the left jaw in the final round, but stayed on his feet to take the contest to the distance.

The two Emirati fighters in the card, Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim and debutant Omar Al Hussaini, were impressive winners on the night.

Musalim improved his record to 4-2 (win/loss) after submitting Egyptian Omar Emad by a triangle choke in round-1 in the Lightweight.

Al Hussaini scored a similar win over Sri Lankan Mohamed Sahabdeen by a rear naked choke with six seconds left in the first round in the Catchweight 58kg.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me, especially the UAE Warriors for the opportunity they provided me and make this perfect start to my professional debut,” Al Hussaini said.

“Thank god for this result. It has been such an amazing night for me and for the UAE. Now I go back to the gym and keep preparing for my next fight.”

Published: June 19, 2021 11:34 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Vladimir Vukovic's sense of smell and taste are still badly affected five months after catching Covid-19. Photo: Vladimir Vukovic

Long Covid sufferers tell of perfume that smells like sewage

Health
Skyscrapers in the City of London beyond residential properties in London, U.K., on Friday, May 21, 2021. After a year of shunning the capital amid lockdowns and coronavirus, many renters are now looking to return to urban life as restrictions ease, according to data from estate agent Hamptons International. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

End of stamp duty holiday unlikely to dent Middle East demand for British homes

Property
Burak Cakmak was appointed head of Saudi Arabia's Fashion Commission in February. Getty Images via AFP

'Innovative' and 'culturally relevant': Burak Cakmak on Saudi Arabia's future fashion landscape

Fashion
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi temporarily suspends green pass until Al Hosn app fault is fixed

Health
An Iranian woman casts her vote during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Iran elections 2021: Iranians cite apathy and anger as they stay home in protest

MENA
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read