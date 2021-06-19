Mohammad Osseili earns UAE Warriors Arabia title shot after convincing win in Abu Dhabi

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

Mohammad Osseili earned a title shot in the UAE Warriors Arabia after stretching his unbeaten run in mixed martial arts to four with a unanimous points-decision over Samir Zaidi.

Osseili outclassed his Comorian opponent 30-27 in the main Catchweight 88kg contest in the promotion’s Arabia 3 edition at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

“I’m coming for that middleweight belt,” said Osseili, who was born in Lebanon, raised in Dubai and is based in France.

“This was a tough fight but it was all about the experience I got tonight. I wanted to end the contest by a knockout but happy for the win. I’m getting better and better after every fight, and looking forward for my title contest.”

Osseili, 23, had won his previous three fights, including the last two in the UAE Warriors, in a combined two minutes and 17 seconds.

“I landed a lot of punches tonight but my opponent managed to stay on his feet. He (Zaidi) was a true warrior and fighter, and I give all my respect to him for standing those blows.

“This is my first experience going the full three rounds and I believe it’s a good experience as I prepare for a title fight, which is over five rounds. I will return for that as a better fighter.”

Zaidi survived a barrage of blows from the outset, including a stunning right hook to the left jaw in the final round, but stayed on his feet to take the contest to the distance.

The two Emirati fighters in the card, Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim and debutant Omar Al Hussaini, were impressive winners on the night.

Musalim improved his record to 4-2 (win/loss) after submitting Egyptian Omar Emad by a triangle choke in round-1 in the Lightweight.

Al Hussaini scored a similar win over Sri Lankan Mohamed Sahabdeen by a rear naked choke with six seconds left in the first round in the Catchweight 58kg.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me, especially the UAE Warriors for the opportunity they provided me and make this perfect start to my professional debut,” Al Hussaini said.

“Thank god for this result. It has been such an amazing night for me and for the UAE. Now I go back to the gym and keep preparing for my next fight.”