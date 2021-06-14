Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates largest sports facility in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurated the largest sports facility in Abu Dhabi, giving a major boost to the fitness community in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, president of both the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, during the visit. They toured the centre that has been established to foster healthy living and further develop jiu-jitsu.

Located in Al Bahia on the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway, the new fitness centre has been set up by a collaboration between the UAEJJF and Mubadala Investment Company and is home to top flight jiu-jitsu training.

It has more than 200 of the latest cardiovascular and resistance training equipment and also offers specialised group fitness classes including spinning, yoga and zumba.

“With the committed support of Abu Dhabi’s leadership and our partners Mubadala, this new facility is a great addition to the local community, and to the people of Abu Dhabi and our beloved sport of jiu-jitsu,” Al Hashemi said.

“The state-of-the art facility has all the equipment for those starting out on their fitness journey, right through to top-level athletes. We see this facility as another excellent vehicle to spread jiu-jitsu among our community and take the sport to the next level.

“The gym features the most advanced equipment and with top-class jiu-jitsu trainers making this their base, it is a great facility for our athletes to develop their strength, conditioning and technical ability.”

In addition to the most advanced training equipment, the new gym has a dedicated women’s gym and combat sports practice area.

The UAEJJF plans to open two more branches before the end of the year, in Dubai and Al Ain, respectively.