Bivol and Ramirez take part in open workout at Yas Mall ahead of title fight - in pictures

Dimitry Bivol and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez took part in an open workout at Yas Mall on Wednesday as the pair put the final touches on their preparations for Saturday's title fight.

Bivol (20-0) puts his WBA light-heavyweight world title on the line against his No 1 challenger, the also unbeaten Ramirez, at the Etihad Arena in the headline bout of the inaugural 'Champions Series' event - part of a multiyear partnership between Matchroom Boxing and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi.

After Tuesday's launch party, it was back to work for both fighters, who went through their paces and conducted some light pad work with their trainers in front of spectators at Yas Mall.

Jessica McCaskill and Chantelle Cameron - set to fight for the undisputed super-lightweight title - also climbed through the ropes for light workouts on Wednesday, as did Shavkat Rakhimov and Zelfa Barrett, who are contesting the third world title on the card: the IBF super-featherweight strap.

All that's now left for the fighters is to weigh in on Friday ahead of Saturday's fight night, which will also feature British Olympic champion Galal Yafai and his former world champion brother Kal Yafai, and three Emirati fighters.

Check out the best photos from Wednesday's open workout in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.