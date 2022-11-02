Bivol and Ramirez attend launch party ahead of title fight in Abu Dhabi - in pictures

The build-up to Saturday's highly-anticipated "Champion Series" boxing event continued with a launch party at the W Hotel in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night.

Dimitry Bivol puts his WBA light-heavyweight world title on the line against the unbeaten Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in the event's headline bout at Etihad Arena, which also comprises two other world title fights: the undisputed super-lightweight clash between Jessica McCaskill and Chantelle Cameron, and Shavkat Rakhimov v Zelfa Barrett for the IBF super-featherweight title.

Also fighting on Saturday night is British Olympic champion Galal Yafai and his older brother, the former super-flyweight world champion, Kal Yafai, Campbell Hatton - the son of former world champion Ricky Hatton - and three Emirati fighters.

Taking a break from preparing for their respective bouts, the fighters, their teams, and representatives from DCT-Abu Dhabi and promoters Matchroom attended a launch party at the W Hotel.

After Tuesday's party, it's back to work for the fighters and their teams, with the weigh-in taking place on Friday ahead of Saturday's fight night.

