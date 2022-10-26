Three Emirati fighters added to Dmitry Bivol v 'Zurdo' Ramirez undercard in Abu Dhabi

Three Emirati fighters have been added to the undercard of the WBA light-heavyweight title showdown between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.

Sultan Al Nuaimi, Fahad Al Bloushi, and Majid Al Naqbi will all feature on the November 5 card at Etihad Arena, which will also include an undisputed super-lightweight world title fight between Jessica McCaskill and Chantelle Cameron.

Al Nuaimi, an undefeated super-flyweight with five knockouts from his eight wins, is a two-time national amateur champion, and the 29-year-old said he is excited to demonstrate his skills in front of a packed-out venue.

“Being a part of the biggest boxing night in UAE history, complete with the country’s first world title fight, is such an honour and the fact [promoters] Matchroom Boxing is hosting the event makes it even more special,” he said.

“They are one of the leading promotors in world boxing, so to be part of this whole event is special. I’m excited to showcase the next level of my boxing potential in front of a big crowd and hope to enjoy some strong home support.”

Super-featherweight Al Bloushi (10-1, 2 KOs) faces a six-round rematch with Giorgi Gotchoshvili, who inflicted the Emirati’s only defeat when the two met in 2019 in Kazakhstan.

“I’m really excited to be on this card in what is without doubt the biggest night in UAE boxing history," Al Bloushi, 25, said. "I am determined to show the people here that there is plenty of talent within the local community and that we just need our chance. This fight is for all of us in that community, training every day and chasing our dreams.”

Expand Autoplay Yuriy Bivol with his son Dmitry during training at Kane's Boxing Academy in Abu Dhabi. All photos Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Al Naqbi is an undefeated super-lightweight with a four KOs from his seven wins. He appeared on the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr undercard in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, in December 2019 when he beat Ilia Beruashvili.

“I'm honoured to be representing my country as the second professional boxer in the UAE’s history,” Al Naqbi said, who will face Filipino John Lawrence Ordonio (7-4-1, 4 KOs) over six rounds. “I've dedicated my entire life to the sport of boxing and it’s time to show the world what's brewing here in the Emirates.”

The November 5 bout sees Bivol step into the Abu Dhabi ring on the back of defeating Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in Las Vegas to retain his world title and extend his undefeated record to 20 fights. Ramirez will face Bivol having won all five of his fights at light-heavyweight after moving up the weight class in 2019.