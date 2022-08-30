Abu Dhabi to host Dmitry Bivol-Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez title fight in November

The WBA light heavyweight title fight between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez will take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this November.

The November 5 bout, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Matchroom Boxing, marks the emirate’s move into hosting major boxing events. It represents the first of the new “Champions Series” partnership between DCT-Abu Dhabi and Matchroom.

The title clash pits against one another two undefeated boxers, with champion Bivol 20-0 (11 KOs) having in May retained the belt with victory against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. The Russian, 31, is widely considered to be among the top 10 pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Bivol will be making the ninth defence of his WBA crown.

Ramirez, meanwhile, boasts a 44-0 (30 KOs) pro record, with his past five victories coming at light heavyweight. A former titleholder at super middleweight, the Mexican is coming off a knockout win against Dominic Boesel, also in May. The victory moved Ramirez to first in line for the title shot, as he seeks to end Bivol’s near five-year reign at 175 lbs.

Both boxers are expected in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, alongside Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn, to discuss the event. DCT-Abu Dhabi has a rich recent history in showcasing combats sports in the capital, with the UFC a regular visitor – the world's lead mixed martial arts promotion returns in October with UFC 280 – while Etihad Arena hosted an exhibition boxing event in May featuring five-time world champion Floyd Mayweather.

