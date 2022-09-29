Eddie Hearn: McCaskill v Cameron 'historic for boxing in the Middle East'

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn believes the undisputed super-lightweight world title fight between Jessica McCaskill and Chantelle Cameron in Abu Dhabi will be a watershed moment for boxing in the Middle East.

Undisputed welterweight champion McCaskill will drop down a division to take on WBC and IBF super-lightweight holder Cameron at Etihad Arena, with the vacant WBA and WBO straps also on the line.

The November 5 fight features on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol's WBA super world light heavyweight title defence against unbeaten challenger Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez.

The event is the first of the new Champions Series organised by Matchroom Boxing and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

“This is a historic encounter not just for the careers of the two fighters, but also for the sport of boxing in the Middle East,” Hearn said.

“To have two of the game’s best female fighters facing off in Abu Dhabi for the undisputed super-lightweight world title is the perfect way to show the world that Matchroom and DCT Abu Dhabi mean business with this partnership.

"We are making history on November 5 and looking forward to doing so in front of a sold-out Etihad Arena.”

Jessica McCaskill is the undisputed welterweight champion. AP

Undefeated Cameron (15-0) has held the WBC women's light-welterweight title since October 2020 when defeating Adriana dos Santos Araujo and added the IBF belt 12 months later with a points win over Mary McGee. The 31-year-old British fighter previously held the IBO lightweight title between 2017 and 2019.

McCaskill (12-2) has held the undisputed welterweight titles since 2020, and recently defeated Alma Ibarra to complete her third successful defence. The 38-year-old American was also the WBC super-lightweight champion from 2018 to 2020, and held the WBA super-lightweight title from 2019 to 2020.

Tickets for fight night, which also features Joe Cordina’s first defence of his IBF super-featherweight title against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, start at Dh295.

Tickets are available at www.etihadarena.ae.