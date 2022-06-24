Jake Paul to face 'real boxer' Tommy Fury at New York's Madison Square Garden in August

Jake Paul has confirmed his rearranged boxing match with Tommy Fury, the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, on August 6 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is undefeated in his five professional bouts, which includes impressive victories over former MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

But he has never faced a professional boxer like Fury (8-0).

"You guys wanted me to fight a real boxer and this is as real as it gets," Paul said in an online video.

"Tommy Fury is taller than me, he has been boxing four times as long as me, he has longer arms than me, and he has way more ring experience. This is by far my toughest test yet.

"I came from doing YouTube two years ago to beating professional fighters and now I'm moving on to beat a professional boxer."

Fury, who comes from a long line of boxers, has also looked to grow his celebrity outside the sport and appeared on the British reality TV show Love Island in 2019.

Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off.



Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.



Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM.

"The Paul brothers' boxing charade is about to come to an end once and for all," Fury said.

"I am a boxer. My opponent plays boxing. Jake Paul has been dressed up to look like a boxer against retirees from other sports. On August 6, I will show the world that he does not belong in the ring."

The pair were originally scheduled to meet in December but Fury was forced to withdraw due to injury.

In Fury's last fight, he defeated Daniel Bocianski by unanimous decision at Wembley Stadium on April 23.

Amanda Serrano will face Brenda Carabajal at the event, which will air on Showtime pay-per-view.

Serrano will defend the WBC, WBO and IBO female featherweight titles against Brenda Carabajal. The Puerto Rican star is coming off a split-decision loss to Katie Taylor in April in a lightweight bout. It was her first defeat since 2012 when Frida Wallberg beat her by unanimous decision.

Carabajal, from Argentina, last fought in May, when she beat Debora Anahi Dionicius by majority decision for the interim WBO title.

