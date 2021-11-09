Tyson Fury and brother Tommy issue warning to YouTuber Jake Paul

Tommy Fury has vowed to knock YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul out in two rounds when the pair square off next month.

Fury, 22, made the claim after working out with newly-minted trainer and half-brother Tyson, who knocked Deontay Wilder out last month in Las Vegas to retain his WBC heavyweight title.

Read more Who next for Tyson Fury?

"The run this morning was good. Good leg work. Feeling good, feeling fit. Trainer T doing the best job," Tommy said of Tyson in a video post on Twitter.

"What's happening to Jake Paul?" Tyson asked.

"He's getting knocked the spark out. Two rounds," Tommy replied.

"Jake Paul, we're coming for you," Tyson said.

"Be ready," added Tommy.

“JAKE PAUL - WE’RE COMING FOR YOU!”@Tyson_Fury and @tommytntfury fire a warning to @jakepaul ahead of December 18th and predict a 2nd round KO 💥 #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/Tf9sVhYaev — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) November 8, 2021

Tommy Fury won on the undercard of Paul's August fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, which Paul won on points.

Tommy comes from a long line of boxers but has also looked to grow his celebrity outside the sport and appeared on the British reality show Love Island in 2019.

He boasts a professional record of seven wins from as many fights with four knockouts while Paul is unbeaten in four contests.

Paul said he expects to stop Fury inside eight rounds when they meet in Tampa on December 18, but said it is hard to know what to expect against a fighter that has such a limited resume.

"Tommy Fury hasn't been tested, so we will see how he responds," Paul said at a press conference over the weekend.

"Is he actually a Fury, or will we find out that he's just a half Fury? Does he have the heart like his brother, or is he just living in the shadow of his brother?"

Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder in epic trilogy