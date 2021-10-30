Jake Paul and Tommy Fury confirm fight for December 18

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will settle their ongoing feud inside the ring after a boxing bout between the pair was confirmed for December 18.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is unbeaten from four professional fights, although he is yet to face a fighter with any boxing experience. His debut fight was against fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, his second against retired basketball player Nate Robinson, and the two subsequent bouts were contested with MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Fury, meanwhile, holds a perfect professional record from seven fights but is yet to face any credible opponents. His last bout, an unimpressive points win after four rounds, was against MMA fighter Anthony Taylor on Paul's undercard when the American beat Woodley on a split decision.

Fury is the younger half-brother of WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

"Pucker up Timmy, it's time to kiss ur last name and ur family's boxing legacy goodbye," Paul, 24, wrote on Twitter.

"Time to do what should've been done to you a long time ago … You're getting knocked spark out," replied Fury, 22.

Tommy Fury fought Anthony Taylor on Jake Paul's undercard in August. Getty

The fight will take place in Tampa on December 18 and be an eight-round bout with the weight set at 13st 10lb (87.1kg, 192lbs).

Earlier this month, Fury's father John Fury vowed to retire his son from boxing if he is unable to beat Paul.

"I see Tommy splattering Jake Paul all over the ring, within four to five rounds," Fury said on the True Geordie Podcast. "If he doesn't, it's over for him. He knows that. No pressure Tommy lad, but let me tell you, you will be called Tommy Fumbles as well... if it's a close fight, Tommy's retired."