Mo Farah's future looks uncertain after shock defeat on London return

British long-distance great Mo Farah remained non-committal about his future after suffering a shock defeat on his return to action at the London 10,000.

Farah was racing for the first time since failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics last June while battling a foot injury. On Monday, he was beaten by 25-year-old club runner Ellis Cross over the final stages.

Farah, 39, finished a minute outside his best time on the road set over the same course in 2010, and declined to say whether he will target the World Championships in Eugene in July.

Farah told the BBC: “Your body has to be ready. You have to be in the right frame of mind. You have to be able to compete with the guys.

“Today was a tough day. Ellis did really well to win here. But you've got to see where you are.

“At the minute, I don't even know. You've got to take it race by race and let the body see what it can do. I'm not getting any younger, am I?”

Farah moved up in distance to the marathon only to move back to the track in 2020 as he aimed for an Olympic finale but his latest performance could hasten the end of his career.

“I did put some good blocks of training together but it's been so, so long - nine months since my last race,” said Farah. “I love the sport and I love what I do. I've had a long career but there's a lot of youngsters who are coming through, which is nice to see.”

Cross, who could scarcely believe his victory, said: “I didn't believe it until 20 metres from the finish, I was like, 'He's just going to outkick me, that's just that'. I can't explain the feeling. It's overwhelming.

“The most inspiring thing for myself is I've beaten somebody that's an idol.”