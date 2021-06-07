Sir Mo Farah looking like another athlete who has carried on too long

Olympic great struggling to make his mark as Tokyo deadline looms

He was a star of arguably the greatest night of sporting drama the United Kingdom has ever seen, but four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah is in danger of ending his career frustrated and beaten by the years.

Farah ran his first track 10,000m in Birmingham on Saturday night since winning the 2017 world title, and it was a sad sight to see him trail home in eighth place, a massive 22 seconds shy of the qualification time needed to book his place to Tokyo.

Read More

epa09234301 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates after the 100m Women final race at the Doha Diamond League athletics meeting at Qatar Sports Club in Doha, Qatar, 28 May 2021. EPA/Noushad ThekkayilJamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce becomes second-fastest woman of all time

The Briton, whose first Olympic gold came in the same magic spell as Jess Ennis in the heptathlon and Greg Rutherford in the long-jump in 45 minutes of golden carnage at London 2012, partly blamed a foot injury for the poor performance, saying it had prevented him training over the previous fortnight.

It's clear, however, that while Farah has spent the past three-and-half years attempting to replicate his track success in the marathon - and failing - life has moved on.

Farah's time was certainly well short of the 27 mins 28 secs needed to qualify for the Games, which are due to start on July 23.

More decisively, Joshua Cheptegei, who finished second to Farah in 2017, has succeeded him as world champion and, in October, the Ugandan broke Kenenisa Bekele's 15-year-old world record.

His time was more than 35 seconds quicker than Farah could manage at his best.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Mohamed Farah of Great Britain celebrates winning gold in the Men's 5000m Final on Day 15 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 11, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Mo Farah does the Mobot at his peak in London in 2012. Getty

For 38-year-old Farah, an athlete who conquered the world, it must have been devastating. Certainly a long way from the halcyon 'Mobot' days nine years ago that so enthralled London.

He has another three weeks to make the qualifying time, but is it the end of the road?

It's something that puzzles sports fans the world over. Why do athletes who have proved themselves superhuman, the best of all, continue until they are no longer competitive at the top table?

Surely better to call it quits at the top, rather than watch younger, faster, stronger rivals power past?

The list is endless. To name but a few; Seb Coe, Linford Christie, Carl Lewis in athletics; George Foreman, Evander Holyfield, Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson in boxing, Gary Neville, Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney in football ...

All great names, but all with one thing in common: they should have retired earlier.

Perhaps that's what sets them apart in the first place, that burning ambition to succeed no matter what the obstacles.

It can only be hoped that Farah, a legend up there with every one of these names, does not regret his last hurrah.

Published: June 7, 2021 07:52 AM

SHARE

SHARE

More on the Games
Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, has highlighted the importance of the country's partnership with the Special Olympics. The National

UAE envoy says country shares Special Olympics' values of tolerance and acceptance
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attends last year's Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy: Special Olympics

Sheikh Mohamed pledges $25m to support Special Olympics education project
Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics at Zayed Sports City. Antonie Robertson / The National

Special Olympics World Games worth Dh1 billion to local economy, report finds
The Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 opening ceremony. Victor Besa/The National

Special Olympics to take part in the world’s largest timed mile
Shanice Baptiste, from Trinidad and Tobago, with her coach Clevanic Williams-Cupid at Sheikh Khalifa Medical Centre. Khushnum Bhandari for The National

Athlete who fell ill at Special Olympics finally heads home
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - March 25, 2019: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces (3rd L), greets Rahma Khaled, Egyptian TV host and person of determination (L), during a Sea Palace barza. Seen with Majid Al Usaimi, National Director of the Special Olympics UAE (2nd L). ( Ryan Carter / Ministry of Presidential Affairs ) ---

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Special Olympics Higher Committee members - in pictures
More on Olympics
A pedestrian walks past the logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. EPA

Taiwan pulls out of baseball qualifying tournament over Covid-19 fears

Sport
Tokyo Olympics organisers have confirmed that more than 10,000 volunteers have refused to be part of the Games for coronavirus concerns. EPA

10,000 Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Tokyo Games

Sport
Australian softball national team players arrive at their hotel in Ota City, Gunma prefecture on June 1, 2021 to take part in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. / AFP / Kazuhiro NOGI

Australia softball team first to arrive in Tokyo for Olympics

Sport
Japan's vaccination distribution programme has been slow and only a small percentage of the population has been vaccinated. Reuters

Japan extends virus emergency with safe Olympics at stake

Sport
The logo of the  2020 Olympic Games pictured through a traffic sign in Tokyo. Reuters

Japanese Olympics sponsor demands Games are cancelled

Sport
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read