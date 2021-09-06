Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli: 25 of the best sports images of the week

Algeria's Rafik Mansouri and Matt Scott of the United States during their Tokyo Paralympics wheelchair basketball match at the Ariake Arena on Monday August 30. Reuters

This week saw more memorable moments in the remarkable careers of football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

For Ronaldo, there has been a double cause for celebration. First up, the Portuguese completed a shock transfer back to old club Manchester United from the Italian side Juventus.

Then, back on the pitch for Portugal, the 36-year-old broke the record for the most goals scored in international football after notching two in their World Cup qualifying victory over Republic of Ireland. It took his tally to 111 goals, overtaking the 109 goals scored by Iran’s Ali Daei.

For Ronaldo's old rival Messi, it was the start of a new era as the Argentine made his first appearance as a professional footballer in club colours other than Barcelona. The 34-year-old came on as a second-half substitute as French side Paris Saint-Germain defeated Stade de Reims 2-0 in Ligue 1.

It has been a historic week for mixed martial arts in the UAE as Mohammad Yahya became the first Emirati fighter to win a title in the sport when he defeated Algerian Yazid Choufane in their lightweight contest in the UAE Warriors Arabia 4 in Abu Dhabi.

“I feel on top of the world,” Yahya said. “I have many people to thank as I celebrate this moment. his is a moment I have been waiting for so long and this success is not only for me but my country and its people.”

There was controversy on the tennis court at the US Open as former world No 1 Andy Murray was beaten in five epic sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas at Flushing Meadows.

The British player was furious after the player took an extended break before the deciding set. “I have zero time for that stuff at all and I lost respect for him,” Murray, 34, said. “It's nonsense. And he knows it, as well.”

We have picked out 25 memorable images from the last seven days of sporting action.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Navdeep Suri, India's Ambassador to the UAE There has been a longstanding need from the Indian community to have a religious premises where they can practise their beliefs. Currently there is a very, very small temple in Bur Dubai and the community has outgrown this. So this will be a major temple and open to all denominations and a place should reflect India’s diversity. It fits so well into the UAE’s own commitment to tolerance and pluralism and coming in the year of tolerance gives it that extra dimension. What we will see on April 20 is the foundation ceremony and we expect a pretty broad cross section of the Indian community to be present, both from the UAE and abroad. The Hindu group that is building the temple will have their holiest leader attending – and we expect very senior representation from the leadership of the UAE. When the designs were taken to the leadership, there were two clear options. There was a New Jersey model with a rectangular structure with the temple recessed inside so it was not too visible from the outside and another was the Neasden temple in London with the spires in its classical shape. And they said: look we said we wanted a temple so it should look like a temple. So this should be a classical style temple in all its glory. It is beautifully located - 30 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi and barely 45 minutes to Dubai so it serves the needs of both communities. This is going to be the big temple where I expect people to come from across the country at major festivals and occasions. It is hugely important – it will take a couple of years to complete given the scale. It is going to be remarkable and will contribute something not just to the landscape in terms of visual architecture but also to the ethos. Here will be a real representation of UAE’s pluralism.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

