Salah, Root and the Paralympics: 25 of the best sports images of the week

Steven LoBue of the USA dives from the 27 metre platform on Stari Most (Old Bridge) during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Friday, August 27. Getty

England captain Joe Root continued his remarkable run of form this week as he led his team to victory in the third Test against India at Headingley.

Root's 23rd century of his Test career, and the sixth of a year that continues to hit new highs, put England on the road to victory by an innings and 76 runs in Yorkshire. Bowler Ollie Robinson did the damage in the final innings taking 5-65 against Virat Kohli's side.

It was a fine reaction by the England team that had been outclassed by India in the previous match when the tourists sealed a famous victory at Lord's by 151-runs.

The result leaves the series perfectly poised at 1-1 with the next Test starting at The Oval on Thursday.

In football, there were amazing scenes in the French top-flight when the Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned when the latter refused to come back on to the pitch after home fans threw missiles and attacked their players.

Nice fans ran on to the pitch after Marseille player Dimitri Payet lobbed a bottle thrown at him back into the crowd, before a mass brawl broke out involving players and spectators.

Nice warmed up and the match was meant to restart with a Marseille corner. In surreal scenes, with no visiting players present to take the corner, the referee blew his whistle and the match was abandoned.