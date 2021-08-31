US Open: Naomi Osaka opens defence, Andy Murray 'lost respect' for Stefanos Tsitsipas

Aug 30, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic in the first round on day one of the 2021 U. S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Defending women's champion Naomi Osaka opened her US Open title defence with a straight sets win on Monday, while Andy Murray said he has "lost respect" for Stefanos Tsitsipas following their epic first round clash.

Osaka, seeking her third US Open crown in four years, defeated 87th-ranked Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1 in front of the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd to book a second-round matchup with Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic.

"It feels kind of crazy to play in front of everyone again," Osaka, 23, said after extending her Grand Slam win streak to 16 matches. "I feel really comfortable here. I'm just glad I won."

Osaka beat Bouzkova in their only prior meeting in the first round of this year's Australian Open on the way to her fourth Grand Slam title.

The Japanese world No 3 could become the first back-to-back US Open women's champion since Serena Williams, out this year with a torn hamstring, won her third in a row in 2014.

Osaka's major win streak includes her most recent US and Australian Open wins and a first-round win at this year's French Open before withdrawing over mental health issues.

Osaka, who lit the cauldron at the Tokyo Olympics, gave an Olympic pin to a young girl in the same venue where she won last year's title when fans were banned due to Covid-19.

"It felt quite lonely for me," she said. "So I'm quite glad to see little kids in the audience and grown ups too. The energy here is unmatched."

Osaka saved a break point in the ninth game on a service winner and captured the first set by breaking Bouzkova in the 10th game when the Czech netted a backhand.

In the second set, Osaka broke for a 2-0 lead, then saved three break points with winners and held in an eight-minute third game on the way to victory in 93 minutes.

Tsitsipas fights back against Murray

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andy Murray greet each other at the net after their US Open first round match. AFP

In a blockbuster first round match-up in the men's draw, Tsitsipas outlasted Britain's Murray 2-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 after four hours and 49 minutes in surroundings more like an intense second-week showdown than a curtain-raiser.

"To have an electric atmosphere out here is something we've been waiting for," Tsitsipas said.

US Open champion in 2012, Murray, ranked 112th, lost for the first time in 15 first-round US Open matches.

"It didn't come easy," Tsitsipas, 23, said. "Lots of sacrifices I had to make on the court to get back."

Tsitsipas, this year's French Open runner-up, took a long break before the final set, frustrating Murray, who surrendered a break in the opening game. Delay tactics brought a frosty reception at the net after the match.

"I have zero time for that stuff at all and I lost respect for him," Murray, 34, said. "It's nonsense. And he knows it, as well."

Tsitsipas, who plays Frenchman Adrian Mannarino next, said he followed ATP rules on breaks and medical timeouts, even as Murray questioned the length and timing.

"I'm playing by the rules and sticking to what the ATP says is fair," said Tsitsipas. "Then the rest is fine."

In the second-set tie-breaker, Murray slipped at the net and fell because his sweat-soaked shoes were wet and he didn't have another pair. Murray missed out on two set points and the 23-year-old Greek won five of the next six points to grab the set and level the match.

"The shoes got so wet that at the end of the set, I was slipping basically and was losing balance," Murray said. "That was my bad. It was an important moment in the match."

Murray broke in the second game of the third set and held out from there, but Tsitsipas took the last two sets to advance.

Spectators had to show proof of vaccination to attend but they brought energy back to Ashe.

"Playing without fans here was brutal," 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens said. "Having these fans out and the energy, the atmosphere, it brings a lot back to tennis."

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and Stephens each won to reach the second round.

"You feel the energy. You feel alive on court," Halep said. "Hopefully it will stay like that forever."

Women's second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus outlasted Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 6-4, 6-7, 6-0 while Russian men's fifth seed Andrey Rublev ousted 221st-ranked Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

