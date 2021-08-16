Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Joe Root: 25 of the best sports images of the week

It has been a memorable week in the remarkable career of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.
Last weekend, one of the greatest players to have graced the game gave an emotional press conference at Camp Nou to explain why he was leaving Barcelona — the club where he had spent his entire professional career.
While devastated Barca fans struggled to deal with the news, supporters at his potential new club — Paris Saint-Germain — were in raptures when the news emerged that Messi was heading to France to sign a two-year contract.
He was greeted at the airport in Paris by thousands of jubilant fans as he arrived to undergo a medical and was officially unveiled the following day, again with thousands of fans in attendance at the Parc des Princes.
By Thursday, he was training with his new teammates and on Saturday, being presented to fans before PSG's opening game of the Ligue 1 season against Starasbourg, that they won 4-2.
We have picked out 25 memorable images in the photo gallery above.
