Lionel Messi 'did everything I could' to stay at Barcelona as he bids emotional farewell

Lionel Messi faced up to what he called “the toughest moment of my career” on Sunday, his formal farewell to the club where he has spent his entire, glorious professional career so far. In a sometimes tearful press conference staged adjacent to the Camp Nou stadium he has illuminated on countless nights over the last 17 years, he said a reluctant adios.

Messi, who admitted there is a strong chance of his joining Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days, said the reality of leaving Barcelona, where he has won the Ballon D’Or six times and scored more goals for the club than any other footballer, “had not yet sunk in.”

He had, he insisted, little time to come to terms with the shock announcement by the club, last Thursday, that they were unable to budget for even the reduced salary Messi had agreed for a new contract on a basic wage of around €20 million ($23.5m) per year. La Liga’s Financial Fair Play limits made it, according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, “impossible” to keep the club captain and icon, whose previous deal expired in June.

“I thought it was all sorted to stay,” said Messi. “But it couldn’t happen because of the issue with La Liga.”

La Liga rules mean Spanish clubs must balance their outgoings, on salaries and transfer fees, against income, with the guidelines set at costs of a maximum of around 70 per cent of revenues. According to Laporta, accommodating Messi’s new contract at a club where there are several very high earners whom debt-laden Barcelona cannot sell or loan out, would mean spending 110 per cent of income on overall wages.

Messi directed no anger at Barca or La Liga, but wanted to clarify some points. “I have been transparent and never deceived anybody,” he said. “I wanted to stay. I did everything I could. I lowered my salary by 50 per cent and was never asked to go any lower.” He directly addressed reports that Barcelona had asked him to cut his salary expectations by a further 30 per cent. “That is untrue,” he said firmly.

He added that, 12 months ago, when he still had one year left on his contract, he had wanted to leave, but the March election of Laporta as president had helped convince him Barcelona remained his best fit, although the 2020-21 season ended with a disappointing third-place finish in La Liga and elimination by PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League.

But set next to Messi as he wiped away tears behind a podium was last season’s Copa del Rey, alongside the 34 other trophies he has won with Barcelona since his competitive debut in the autumn of 2004.

“This is our home,” said Messi, nodding to his wife and children in the audience. “There have been so many beautiful moments here, and a few bad ones, painful defeats. But the affection I have felt from the people, the supporters here, has always been the same.”

Among his regrets was that his last action as Barcelona footballer had not taken place in front of a full, adoring crowd - because of the pandemic, and because the end of his era has come so abruptly, with the contract talks suddenly, unexpectedly stalled.

There will, in time, be a tribute occasion at Camp Nou. Before then, there will be more club silverware for Messi, 34. He acknowledged PSG have approached him - “but there is nothing signed” - and that his ambition remains undimmed. He joked: “I’ll take this opportunity to congratulate Dani Alves on winning the Olympic gold medal. But I want to catch up with his titles.”

Alves, a former Barcelona teammate, won his 45th career title in the Tokyo Games final, Brazil beating Spain, at the weekend. Messi, who has won the Olympics and a Copa America with Argentina besides all his Barcelona trophies, could plausibly still reach that sort of total.

“Barca fans know I am ambitious. I want to carry on winning titles.” PSG know that while the various Barcelona colleagues - now ex-colleagues - who lined up, one by one, at the end of Messi’s official farewell speech to embrace him know their next major trophy will be far harder to come by without a magnificent, peerless superstar wearing Barca’s No 10 jersey.

Gulf Men's League final Dubai Hurricanes 24-12 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Factfile on Garbine Muguruza: Name: Garbine Muguruza (ESP) World ranking: 15 (will rise to 5 on Monday) Date of birth: October 8, 1993 Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela Place of residence: Geneva, Switzerland Height: 6ft (1.82m) Career singles titles: 4 Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2016, Wimbledon 2017) Career prize money: $13,928,719

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

