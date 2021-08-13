'Welcome Leo': Messi enjoys first training session with PSG - in pictures

Lionel Messi during his first training session with Paris Saint-Germain at Ooredoo Centre on Thursday, August 12, 2021. (Paris Saint-Germain Football/Getty)

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi enjoyed his first training session with Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, looking relaxed as he began life outside the Spanish league for the first time in his career.

The shock end of Messi's two-decades long relation with Barcelona rocked the football world, and his reunion with Neymar at PSG was equally incredible.

Following his unveiling to the Parisian public on Wednesday, Messi got back to training at the Camp des Loges facility.

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe was one of the first to welcome Messi as the 22-year-old greeted the veteran on social media.

“Welcome to Paris, Leo,” Mbappe wrote alongside photos of the pair.

L'Equipe reported that Messi's first training session consisted mainly of running and physical recovery exercises.

The 34-year-old joined PSG on a two-year contract with the option of extending it by another year.

PSG said on Thursday that the club's cryptocurrency fan tokens were included in Messi's 'welcome package', which is estimated at $29-35 million.

Messi left Barcelona as the club's record scorer with 672 goals.

After the signing, Messi revealed he was looking forward to teaming with Neymar and Mbappe. “It’s crazy,” said Messi of the PSG strike force. “This was already a very complete team and they have added great signings this summer.”