Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona after new deal collapses

Lionel Messi will not sign a new contract at Barcelona "due to economic and structural obstacles" and is no longer associated with the club, the Spanish giants announced on Thursday

Messi's previous contract had expired at the end of June and the Argentine forward was expected to agree new terms having agreed to take a 50 per cent pay cut.

However, Barcelona have released a statement confirming Messi will no longer be signing a new deal and has formally left the club.

"Despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it cannot be formalised due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations)," the statement read.

"Given this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue linked to FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the Club cannot finally be fulfilled.

"Barca would like to thank with all its heart the player's contribution to the enhancement of the institution and wishes him the best in his personal and professional life."

Messi was free to negotiate a transfer with other clubs after his deal ran out at the end of June, but Barcelona had always maintained he wanted to stay with the club. The 34-year-old was reportedly set to sign a new five-year deal.

Messi had tried to leave Barcelona in August 2020, making a formal request for an exit after a break down in his relationship with then president Josep Maria Bartomeu but successor Joan Laporta, who presided over the Argentine's rise to greatness, convinced him to stay.

Messi, who joined Barca's youth set up aged 13, is the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions. He has helped Barcelona win 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, seven Copa del Reys, and three Fifa Club World Cups.

More to follow

