Paris Paralympics officially start with Champs-Elysees opening ceremony

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/24/paralympics-2024-torch-begins-paris-journey-from-birthplace-near-london/" target="_blank">Paris 2024 Paralympic Games</a> started on Wednesday with an impressive outdoor Opening Ceremony, before a week and a half of sporting competitions. It is the first time France has hosted the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/" target="_blank">Summer Paralympics</a>, after Tignes and Albertville hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics, and French President Emmanuel Macron was present for the ceremony. Performers with disabilities and without danced and sang on an outdoor Place de la Concorde stage in central Paris to formally start the parade of athletes. Like the Olympics Opening Ceremony weeks ago, the show is taking place outside a stadium – a first for the Paralympics. Athletes are parading down the famous Champs-Elysees to the ceremony at the Place de la Concorde. Local news reports said thousands gathered early to take top spots to view the parade. France said it made the event accessible by rolling out strips of asphalt along the Champs-Elysees, and placing the same over the entire Concorde square. The 17th Paralympic Games will feature more than 4,000 athletes with physical, visual and intellectual disabilities taking part in competitions for 22 different sports in the next 11 days. Organisers told news organisations that more than two million of the allotted 2.8 million tickets have been sold. The Paralympics first officially began in Italy in 1960, taking after the Stoke Mandeville Games that involved injured servicemen and women for athletes who used wheelchairs. They now take place in conjunction with the same cities as the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, traditionally one week afterwards. But this year, the Paralympics are running from August 28 to September 8.