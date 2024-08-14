Algeria's Olympic medal winners Khelif, Nemour and Sedjati meet President Tebboune

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune meets the country's Olympic medallists Djamel Sedjati, Imane Khelif and Kaylia Nemour at the Presidential Palace in Algiers on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. EPA

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune meets the country's Olympic medallists Djamel Sedjati, Imane Khelif and Kaylia Nemour at the Presidential Palace in Algiers on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. EPA