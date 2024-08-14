Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune meets the country's Olympic medallists Djamel Sedjati, Imane Khelif and Kaylia Nemour at the Presidential Palace in Algiers on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. EPA
Algeria's Olympic medal winners Khelif, Nemour and Sedjati meet President Tebboune
Country's head of state receives successful athletes at Presidential Palace
The National
14 August, 2024