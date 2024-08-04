Sport

Olympics

'The dream of all my life' - Algeria's Kaylia Nemour wins gold at Paris 2024

Teenage gymnast delivers stunning performance to top podium in uneven bars

The National
The National

04 August, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal