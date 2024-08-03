Sport

Olympics

Paris 2024 Olympics: Algeria's Imane Khelif seals boxing medal after quarter-final win

Khelif assured of bronze after unanimous win over Hungary's Luca Anna Hamori

The National
03 August, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

