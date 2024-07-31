UAE equestrian team ready for medal bid at Paris Olympics

The UAE begin their quest for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-olympics-2024/" target="_blank">Olympic</a> gold when the first of two days of team equestrian competitions get underway on Thursday. It is the first time the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/24/uae-showjumping-team-target-fairy-tale-ending-at-paris-olympics/" target="_blank">UAE equestrian team</a> have qualified for the Olympics since the 2008 Games in Beijing. They booked their ticket to Paris by securing the last of two available team spots at the International Equestrian Federation-designated Olympic qualifier for Group F (Africa and Middle East) in Doha in February 2023. Abdullah Al Marri (who will partner the horse BBS McGregor), Omar Al Marzooqi (Enjoy de la Mure) and Ali Al Kirbi (Jarlin de Torres) are the three riders who will compete in both the team and individual competitions, with William Funnell the chef d'equipe (team leader). “The training has been going well with a lot of international events along the way. The results have been great. We have competed in two team events and won bronze in both Gorla Minore in Italy and Prague in the Czech Republic,” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/05/02/jumping-for-joy-abdullah-al-marris-olympic-dream-now-a-reality/" target="_blank">Abdullah Al Marri</a> told <i>The National</i> in an interview before the Games. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/06/21/uaes-showjumping-team-showcases-warrior-spirit-ahead-of-olympic-games/" target="_blank">UAE team</a> have clocked up plenty of air miles since sealing their place in Paris. While most athletes have been holed up in the Athletes Village for the past week or so, the Emiratis have been back and forth from their base in Dorking, England, to the French capital. The team flew to Paris for the official opening ceremony on July 26, with Al Marzooqi given the distinction as the UAE's flag bearer. They then returned to Dorking the following day before travelling to Paris three days later with their horses for the necessary vet checks and a recce of the course at Chateau de Versailles. “Overall, it’s been great and it’s time to galvanise the team spirit in general. We are all excited as the Games are getting closer,” Al Marri said. “We feel we have done all the preparation we can for the Games. We are working currently on the fine details and trying to work on what challenges we can expect at the Games when it comes to the courses that the horses will be eventually jumping." The UAE riders are part of a 14-strong squad in Paris and the National Olympic Committee have high hopes that the equestrian team can add to the country's medal count. To date, the UAE has only won two medals at the Olympics since debuting at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/uae-great-sporting-moments-no-1-sheikh-ahmed-bin-hasher-shoots-his-way-to-gold-at-2004-olympics-1.1051706" target="_blank">Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher sealed a shooting gold</a> in double trap at Athens 2004 and the Moldovan-born <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/uae-at-rio-2016-judoka-sergiu-toma-goes-in-history-books-with-a-bronze-for-countrys-second-medal-1.169592" target="_blank">Sergiu Toma bagged a bronze in judo</a> at Rio 2016. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/06/uae-chef-de-mission-for-paris-olympics-has-medal-hopes-for-riders-and-judokas/" target="_blank">Ahmed Al Tayeb</a>, Chef de Mission of the team in Paris, said following the team announcement in early July: "The equestrian team had unstinted support from the Al Shira'aa Stables of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza. They put huge efforts to support our riders to participate in different competitions around the globe and staging regular camps in the last three years. So that's really a boost for our riders and the horses to be in good condition to reach to the finals." Funnell, the team's trainer, said the UAE riders had gained some good experience during their long training camp and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/06/21/uaes-showjumping-team-showcases-warrior-spirit-ahead-of-olympic-games/" target="_blank">were ready for their Olympics bow</a>. “I think we can get a medal. We need a good day,” he said. “The Olympics is a different thing, pressure-wise, because the world is watching. And, hopefully, the whole of the UAE will be watching.”