Tokyo 2020 day seven: All the Olympic golds including BMX win for Britain's Beth Shriever

A total of 21 gold medal events on day seven in Tokyo

Steve Luckings
Jul 30, 2021

Tokyo 2020 day seven and the action ramped up again with 21 gold medals on offer.

Britain's Bethany Shriever won a superb gold in the women's BMX racing final, just moments after team-mate Kye Whyte claimed the nation's first ever Olympic medal in the event with silver in the men's.

Shriever, 22, needed crowdfunding to be able to go to Japan but she was lifted into the air by Whyte as the pair celebrated their historic achievements in Tokyo.

An electric Emma McKeon blazed to the women's Olympic 100m freestyle title Friday as flying South African Tatjana Schoenmaker smashed the long-standing women's 200m breaststroke world record.

Today at the Olympics: the Mena athletes to watch on day seven in Tokyo

Australia's McKeon claimed her fourth Tokyo medal when she hit the wall in a new Olympic record of 51.96 seconds, the second fastest ever swum.

Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey (52.27) earned another silver after the 200m freestyle, when she came second behind Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

Australian veteran Cate Campbell was third in 52.52, bettering her disappointing sixth at the Rio Olympics when she was hot favourite.

"I think it'll probably take a while to sink in then the emotions will really come out," said McKeon, who became only the second swimmer ever to dip below 52 seconds.

"I knew that I've been working hard and I was the best prepared."

Few events have been dominated by one swimmer like the 200m medley, which American legend Michael Phelps made his own, winning every Olympic title since Athens in 2004.

His retirement after five Olympic campaigns that yielded an astonishing 28 medals opened the door to someone else and China's Wang Shun grabbed his chance.

He upset the field to win in 1min 55.00secs ahead of Britain's Duncan Scott and Switzerland's Jeremy Desplanches.

Meanwhile, Russian two-time world champion Evgeny Rylov scored the Olympic backstroke double by taking the 200m gold medal to go with his 100m title.

We will keep you updated with all the gold medal winners as they happen in the photo gallery above.

