Today at the Olympics: the Mena athletes to watch on day seven in Tokyo

Husein Alireza of Saudi Arabia competes in the men's rowing single sculls final on Friday.

Athletics

The first day of athletics starts today. Here is a look at some of the biggest names competing this week.

Baseball

Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Despite the narrowest of losses, Israel will have taken a lot of confidence from their performance against South Korea. They will be up against the USA today.

Beach Volleyball

Shiokaze Park

Moroccan pair, Mohammed Abich and Zouheir El Graoui will be playing Marco and Esteban Grimalt from Chile to determine who will finish third in their pool.

Boxing - various

Kokugikan Arena

In the women’s lightweight, Algeria’s Imane Khelif will go toe-to-toe with Mariem Zayani from Tunisia.

In the evening session, Jordan’s Hussein Easheash will fight Abner Teixeira from Brazil in the men’s heavy (81-91kg) quarter-final.

Handball

Yoyogi National Stadium

Having convincingly beaten the hosts, Egypt will be looking for a win against Sweden as the quarter-finals approach.

Judo - Women’s +78kg and Men’s +100kg

Nippon Budokan

It’s competition day in the heaviest weight categories.

Tunisia’s Nihel Rouhou will take on Team GB’s Sarah Adlington as one of the first match-ups of the day in the women’s +78kg class.

Saudi Arabia’s Tahani Al Qahtani is drawn against Israel’s Raz Hershko, while Sonia Asselah starts her campaign against Ukrainian Kalanina.

In the men’s +100kg, Javad Mahjoub representing the Refugee Olympic Team is up against Johannes Frey from Germany.

Rowing

Sea Forest Waterway

It’s the single sculls and eights finals day at the Sea Forest Waterway

The following rowers will all be competing for the best possible time and placing in the single sculls.

Saudi Arabian rower Husein Alireza

Men’s single sculls

Husein Alireza - Saudi Arabia - Final D

Mohammed Khafaji - Iraq - Final D

Alhussein Ghambour - Libya - Final E

Abdulrahman Alfadhel - Kuwait - Final F

Women’s single sculls

Nazanin Malaei - Iran - Final B

Tala Abujbara - Qatar - Final E

Sarah Fraincart - Morocco - Final E

Esraa Khogali - Sudan - Final F

Shooting - 25m Pistol Women’s

Asaka Shooting/ Shotgun ranges

It’s finals day of the women’s 25m pistol shooting competition.

Iran’s Haniyeh Rostamiyan is just 2 points outside of a finals place in an agonizingly tight field. It’s all to play for.

Egyptian swimmer Marwan Aly Elkamash

Swimming - various

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Yet another big day in the Aquatic Centre. The heats of the 50m freestyle taking up most of the agenda, but there are also medals up for grabs in the Women’s 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, and men’s 200m backstroke and 200m individual medley.

Aviv Barzelay from Israel will be racing for a place in the women’s 200m backstroke final.

Egypt’s Marwan Aly Elkamash is going to be competing for a place in the final of the men’s 1500m.

Below are the Mena competitors in the women’s 50m freestyle:

Haneen Ibrahim - Sudan

Nada Arakji - Qatar

Lara Dashti - Kuwait

Dania Nour - Palestine

Noor Yusuf Abdulla - Bahrain

Talita Baqlah - Jordan

Amel Melih - Algeria

Andrea Murez - Israel

Farida Osman - Egypt

And the men’s:

Yousset Ramadan - Egypt

Alaa Maso - EOR - Syria

Ali Khalafalla - Egypt

Oussama Sahnoune - Algeria

Meiron Cheruti - Israel

Trampolining

Ariake Gymnastics Centre

African Championships gold medalist, Malak Hamza from Egypt, is the sole representative from the region.

Volleyball

Ariake Arena

Iran and Italy are evenly matched in their pool. This should be a great match as both teams have their sites on the knockout stages.