Today at the Olympics: the Mena athletes to watch on day seven in Tokyo

Athletics
The first day of athletics starts today. Here is a look at some of the biggest names competing this week.
Baseball
Yokohama Baseball Stadium
Despite the narrowest of losses, Israel will have taken a lot of confidence from their performance against South Korea. They will be up against the USA today.
Beach Volleyball
Shiokaze Park
Moroccan pair, Mohammed Abich and Zouheir El Graoui will be playing Marco and Esteban Grimalt from Chile to determine who will finish third in their pool.
Boxing - various
Kokugikan Arena
In the women’s lightweight, Algeria’s Imane Khelif will go toe-to-toe with Mariem Zayani from Tunisia.
In the evening session, Jordan’s Hussein Easheash will fight Abner Teixeira from Brazil in the men’s heavy (81-91kg) quarter-final.
Handball
Yoyogi National Stadium
Having convincingly beaten the hosts, Egypt will be looking for a win against Sweden as the quarter-finals approach.
Judo - Women’s +78kg and Men’s +100kg
Nippon Budokan
It’s competition day in the heaviest weight categories.
Tunisia’s Nihel Rouhou will take on Team GB’s Sarah Adlington as one of the first match-ups of the day in the women’s +78kg class.
Saudi Arabia’s Tahani Al Qahtani is drawn against Israel’s Raz Hershko, while Sonia Asselah starts her campaign against Ukrainian Kalanina.
In the men’s +100kg, Javad Mahjoub representing the Refugee Olympic Team is up against Johannes Frey from Germany.
Rowing
Sea Forest Waterway
It’s the single sculls and eights finals day at the Sea Forest Waterway
The following rowers will all be competing for the best possible time and placing in the single sculls.
Men’s single sculls
Husein Alireza - Saudi Arabia - Final D
Mohammed Khafaji - Iraq - Final D
Alhussein Ghambour - Libya - Final E
Abdulrahman Alfadhel - Kuwait - Final F
Women’s single sculls
Nazanin Malaei - Iran - Final B
Tala Abujbara - Qatar - Final E
Sarah Fraincart - Morocco - Final E
Esraa Khogali - Sudan - Final F
Shooting - 25m Pistol Women’s
Asaka Shooting/ Shotgun ranges
It’s finals day of the women’s 25m pistol shooting competition.
Iran’s Haniyeh Rostamiyan is just 2 points outside of a finals place in an agonizingly tight field. It’s all to play for.
Swimming - various
Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Yet another big day in the Aquatic Centre. The heats of the 50m freestyle taking up most of the agenda, but there are also medals up for grabs in the Women’s 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, and men’s 200m backstroke and 200m individual medley.
Aviv Barzelay from Israel will be racing for a place in the women’s 200m backstroke final.
Egypt’s Marwan Aly Elkamash is going to be competing for a place in the final of the men’s 1500m.
Below are the Mena competitors in the women’s 50m freestyle:
Haneen Ibrahim - Sudan
Nada Arakji - Qatar
Lara Dashti - Kuwait
Dania Nour - Palestine
Noor Yusuf Abdulla - Bahrain
Talita Baqlah - Jordan
Amel Melih - Algeria
Andrea Murez - Israel
Farida Osman - Egypt
And the men’s:
Yousset Ramadan - Egypt
Alaa Maso - EOR - Syria
Ali Khalafalla - Egypt
Oussama Sahnoune - Algeria
Meiron Cheruti - Israel
Trampolining
Ariake Gymnastics Centre
African Championships gold medalist, Malak Hamza from Egypt, is the sole representative from the region.
Volleyball
Ariake Arena
Iran and Italy are evenly matched in their pool. This should be a great match as both teams have their sites on the knockout stages.