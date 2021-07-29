Mutaz Essa Barshim leads Mena track and field medal hopes at Tokyo Olympics

Mutaz Essa Barshim is one of the favourites for high jump gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

As the Olympic Games passes its halfway mark, the spotlight starts to turn towards the Tokyo Olympic Stadium where the athletics gets underway from Friday.

There will be some familiar faces looking to add to their medals collections, as well as new opportunities for up-and-coming athletes aiming to follow in the footsteps of recent Olympic heroes such as Usain Bolt and Mo Farah.

The Mena region will be well represented on the track and in the field over the next week, with some genuine medal hopes. Here are a few of the regional athletes to keep an eye on at the Olympic Stadium.

Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) – men’s high jump

The two time Olympian is looking to add gold to his collection of bronze and silver from London 2012 and Rio 2016 repsectively. Having picked up the world championship titles in 2017 and 2019, Barshim has every reason to believe that he can go one step further than in Rio. Regarded as one of the greatest high jumpers in history, Barshim holds the Qatari national and Asian outdoor records (2.43m).

It is unlikely to be straightforward for the 30-year-old. In what has been a turbulent year, there are a handful of younger jumpers who have surpassed his season best of 2.30m. Look out for Russia’s Ilya Ivanyuk and Maksim Nedasekau from Belarus.

Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) – men’s steeplechase

Soufiane El Bakkali

Kenya has long dominated the men’s steeplechase, winning each gold medal in every Games the East African nation has competed in since 1968. However, without a reigning world champion or Olympic champion in their team, this could well be the first time in a long time the title could move to pastures new.

Step up Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco. The world No 2 won bronze in Rio at the age of 20. Since then he claimed a silver and bronze in the 2017 and 2019 world championships respectively and ran a 7:58.15 career best in Monaco in 2018. He is in fine form this year too: with limited competitions he won the event at the Diamond League in Florence just last month.

It is by no means a given. He will be battling it out with the fastest steeplechaser this year as Ethiopian Lamecha Girma also looks to get his hands on the title. That being said, the Kenyan team remain an ever present threat.

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (Israel) – Marathon

There are few back stories as sensational as that of Lonah Chemtai Salpeter. Since starting out finding time to squeeze in runs around her busy schedule as a nanny at the age of 20, Salpeter has had to fight every step of the way to be able to run for her naturalised home.

Years-long battles for citizenship in Israel, combined with illness and hard luck, seem to have done little to stop the Kenyan-born runner from becoming one of the country’s foremost sportswoman. Salpeter holds the national records for 1,500 metres, 3,000m, 5,000m and 10,000m, the half marathon and marathon.

The world No 2 marathoner is looking to make history, bringing home Israel's first medal from the Olympics in any track and field event. She will have a battle on her hands against the highly decorated and experienced Kenyans Ruth Chepngetich and Brigid Kosgei.

Abderrahman Samba

Other big names

Look out for Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba, the world No 4 in the men’s 400m hurdles, when he takes on Norway’s Karsten Warholm - the world record holder and two-time world champion.

Since her impressive 12th-placed finish at Rio in 2016, Rahabe Arafi has gone from strength to strength in the women’s 1,500m. The Moroccan won the Diamond league in 2019 and this year managed a solid runner-up finish in grim conditions behind Britain’s Laura Muir in Gateshead.

Iran’s 2012 silver-medalist discus thrower, Ehsan Hadadi, will be making his fourth appearance at the Olympics. Having struggled with injury recently, it will take something special for him to make the podium spot.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

With many parents opting to continue home learning for their children, the usual rush to buy school uniforms was muted this year.

“So far we have taken about 70 to 80 orders for items like shirts and trousers,” said Vikram Attrai, manager at Stallion Bespoke Tailors in Dubai.

“Last year in the same period we had about 200 orders and lots of demand.

“We custom fit uniform pieces and use materials such as cotton, wool and cashmere.

“Depending on size, a white shirt with logo is priced at about Dh100 to Dh150 and shorts, trousers, skirts and dresses cost between Dh150 to Dh250 a piece.” A spokesman for Threads, a uniform shop based in Times Square Centre Dubai, said customer footfall had slowed down dramatically over the past few months. “Now parents have the option to keep children doing online learning they don’t need uniforms so it has quietened down.”

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

6 UNDERGROUND Director: Michael Bay Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco 2.5 / 5 stars

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History

Martin Puchner

Granta

While you're here Gillian Duncan: Rescuers work to save cats from Mina Plaza before demolition on Friday

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

IF YOU GO



The flights: FlyDubai offers direct flights to Catania Airport from Dubai International Terminal 2 daily with return fares starting from Dh1,895.



The details: Access to the 2,900-metre elevation point at Mount Etna by cable car and 4x4 transport vehicle cost around €57.50 (Dh248) per adult. Entry into Teatro Greco costs €10 (Dh43). For more go to www.visitsicily.info Where to stay: Hilton Giardini Naxos offers beachfront access and accessible to Taormina and Mount Etna. Rooms start from around €130 (Dh561) per night, including taxes.

The distance learning plan Spring break will be from March 8 - 19 Public school pupils will undergo distance learning from March 22 - April 2. School hours will be 8.30am to 1.30pm Staff will be trained in distance learning programmes from March 15 - 19 Teaching hours will be 8am to 2pm during distance learning Pupils will return to school for normal lessons from April 5

