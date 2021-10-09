IPL 2021 playoffs: format, fixtures and where to watch live in the UAE

We are down to the last four matches of IPL 2021, and it has been quite the journey to the playoffs.

The tournament began in India and, following an outbreak of coronavirus in team bubbles, was first suspended and then shifted to the UAE.

It has been a different kind of IPL this term, with the focus of many players, and fans, already on the tournament that starts two days after the IPL final on October 15 - the T20 World Cup, also in the country.

But that does not mean the players will be any less pumped up for the playoff stage which begins on Sunday.

Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings

Sunday, October 10 in Dubai from 6pm

The first match of the playoffs gives the teams that finished one and two on the points table in the league phase a chance to qualify directly to the final. However, the losing team gets another shot at qualification in Qualifier 2 (see below).

Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders

Monday, October 11 in Sharjah from 6pm

The teams placed third and fourth in the points table face off with the victorious team given a chance to enter the final, while the losing team's campaign comes to an end.

Qualifier 2

Wednesday, October 13 in Sharjah from 6pm

Here, the losing team from the opening qualifier and the winning team from the eliminator clash and the victorious side then moves on to the title match. The idea being the top two teams during the league phase should get an additional chance to make it to the final. Those placed third and fourth - who many times make it to the playoffs by the barest of margins on net run rate - should not get to play for the title after one good match.

Final

Friday, October 15 in Dubai from 6pm

The winners from the first and second qualifier fight for the top prize.

Where to watch?

Fans in UAE can catch all the live action on beIN Sports. You can also watch the match highlights on iplt20.com.