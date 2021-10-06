95 miles per hour: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler has quickly become the find of the tournament

Ajit Vijaykumar
Oct 6, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad's young pacer Umran Malik continues to make waves in the Indian Premier League.

He made a few heads turn on debut against Kolkata Knight Riders when he bowled the fastest deliver by an Indian, clocked at 151.03 kph (93.8mph) in Dubai, in this edition of the IPL.

Read more
Shoaib Akhtar: 'Rawalpindi Express' returns to action but is far from 100mph fastest

The 21-year-old pacer, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, then raised the bar further on Wednesday during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

The right-arm pacer cranked up the speed in his second over, topping 150kph and maxing out at 152.95 kph (95mph). That is not only the quickest delivery in IPL 2021, it is also one of the quickest deliveries bowled by an Indian in history.

In fact, in his second over on Wednesday, Malik bowled three of the five fastest deliveries of IPL 2021.

And while he ended up on the losing side in the previous match, Malik got to celebrate his latest feat with the winning team. After Hyderabad posted 141-7 batting first, they restricted Bangalore to 137-6 to prevail by four runs. Malik finished with respectable figures of 1-21 from his four overs.

Following the match, Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli admitted Malik's pace was impressive and that it was important to look after him.

"It's good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It's important to understand the progress of individuals from here, how to look after yourself. We have got to maximise the potential of our fast bowling stocks," Kohli said.

Fastest deliveries bowled in history

Image 1 of 10

Pakistan's fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar celebrates the wicket of Scotland captain George Salmond at Chester-Le-street during the World Cup match 20 May 1999. (Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS / PA / AFP)

Shoaib Akhtar (161.3kph / 100.2mph): The Rawalpindi Express is the fastest bowler the world has seen. The Pakistan quick made it official during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa against England, where he clocked 161.3kph while bowling to Nick Knight. He had already breached the 100mph mark at home against New Zealand the previous year but the speed guns used then were not approved by the governing body. PA / AFP

Updated: October 6th 2021, 6:16 PM
CricketIndia CricketIndian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers Bangalore
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article 95 miles per hour: Jammu & Kashmir pacer Malik bowls fastest ball of IPL 2021
An image that illustrates this article IPL 2021: Mumbai keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Rajasthan
An image that illustrates this article IPL 2021 in UAE will help England's T20 World Cup charge, says Mills
An image that illustrates this article IPL 2021: Delhi win battle of table toppers against Chennai