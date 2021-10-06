95 miles per hour: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad's young pacer Umran Malik continues to make waves in the Indian Premier League.

He made a few heads turn on debut against Kolkata Knight Riders when he bowled the fastest deliver by an Indian, clocked at 151.03 kph (93.8mph) in Dubai, in this edition of the IPL.

The 21-year-old pacer, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, then raised the bar further on Wednesday during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

The right-arm pacer cranked up the speed in his second over, topping 150kph and maxing out at 152.95 kph (95mph). That is not only the quickest delivery in IPL 2021, it is also one of the quickest deliveries bowled by an Indian in history.

In fact, in his second over on Wednesday, Malik bowled three of the five fastest deliveries of IPL 2021.

And while he ended up on the losing side in the previous match, Malik got to celebrate his latest feat with the winning team. After Hyderabad posted 141-7 batting first, they restricted Bangalore to 137-6 to prevail by four runs. Malik finished with respectable figures of 1-21 from his four overs.

Following the match, Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli admitted Malik's pace was impressive and that it was important to look after him.

"It's good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It's important to understand the progress of individuals from here, how to look after yourself. We have got to maximise the potential of our fast bowling stocks," Kohli said.

Fastest deliveries bowled in history