Shoaib Akhtar: 'Rawalpindi Express' returns to action but is far from 100mph fastest

The bowling action, which made batters quiver at the crease for years, is unmistakable with thigh muscles pumping before releasing from a slingshot arm.

But this isn't quite the Shoaib Akhtar much of the cricket world remembers.

Known during the height of his playing career as 'The Rawalpindi Express' for his fearsome bowling speed which was clocked at more than 161kph (100.3mph) during the 2003 World Cup, the 46-year-old Pakistani isn't hitting anywhere near those kind of speeds these days.

He shared this video clip on his social media channels, saying: "It was fun bending the back after a long time at this beautiful new ground at the Islamabad Club."

While the speed of arm might not be there any more, Shoaib is doing well to retain such a long approach to the crease and has clearly lost none of his accuracy.

Shoaib took 178 Test wickets and 247 in One Day Internationals. But it was his phenomenal pace rather than his statistics which made him so revered around the world.

His final appearance for Pakistan came in 2011.

His video follows Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik bowling the fastest delivery by an Indian at IPL 2021.

Malik, 21, was clocked at 151.03 kph (93.8mph) during Sunday's match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai.

The young quick had clocked the seventh fastest ball bowled in IPL 2021.

Fastest deliveries bowled in cricket