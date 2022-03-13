Oertel’s AF Maqam in the silks of Al Naboodah bags Ruler of Sharjah Cup

The jockey, trainer and owner partnership of Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel and Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah bagged the honours in Sharjah’s final meeting of the season on Sunday.

The trio bagged two of the six prizes that were on offer, including the meeting’s feature prize – The Ruler of Sharjah Cup for the Purebred Arabians presented by Longines Master Collection – with AF Maqam.

O’Shea tracked the leaders and took up the running just over 100 metres from the finish to clinch the race from Yas Xmnsor by a neck and Hakaam a further neck behind in third.

The two winners on board AF Maqam and AF Yenomes took O’Shea’s tally to 60, seven more than his closest rival Antonio Fresu in the UAE’s jockey’s championship title race with seven meetings left.

The four-race meeting of the weekend concludes in Abu Dhabi on Monday, highlighted by the Group 3 Arabian Triple Crown Round-3 for four-year-olds.

The Omani trainer Ibrahim Al Hadhrami’s Bahar Muscat under Fresu is the one to beat in the 2,200m race that has drawn 11 runners.

The AF Albahar colt is undefeated in four starts and that included the Arabian Triple Crown and Abu Dhabi Championship, both Listed prizes, in his last two starts.

However, Bahar Muscat will have to prove his stamina as he’s never raced beyond the 1,600m distance.

But he’s won his last two starts by five and-a-half lengths and three lengths respectively, and Fresu, who has been in the saddle in three of his four starts is confident the colt to handle the step up in trip.

“He was going very well towards the end in his last start and I would like to think the step up in distance wouldn’t be a problem for him,” the Italian jockey said.

“He’s a nice young horse with tactical speed and according to the trainer improving with every start. We are hopeful of another good run from him.”

Results

2.30pm: The Longines DolceVita – Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: JAP Haddad, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Irfan Ellahi (trainer)

3pm: The Longines Record – Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: AF Yenomes, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

3.30pm: The Longines Elegant – Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Najem Al Rwasi, Bernard Pinheiro, Ahmed Al Shemaili

4pm: The Longines Conquest – Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Stay Thinking, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash

4.30pm: The Ruler Of Sharjah Cup – Prestige (PA) Dh250,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: AF Maqam, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

5pm: Sharjah Marathon – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 2,700m

Winner: Sufyan, Bernardo Pinheiro, Majed Al Jahouri