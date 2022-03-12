Fazza duo Bin Ghadayer and Ffrench rack up double at Jebel Ali

The Fazza Stables trainer-jockey partnership of Salem bin Ghadayer and Royston Ffrench wrapped up a double at Jebel Ali’s penultimate meeting on Saturday.

The pair bagged the third race with Honorable Justice for owner Faiuz Jamil Al Turkumani and completed the double by taking the concluding maiden with First Of November in the silks of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

READ MORE Hameem back to his best to land Group 2 Liwa Oasis in Abu Dhabi

Honorable Justice proved far too good under Ffrench. The six-year-old son of Majesticperfection conceding weight to all bar one of his 15 rivals doubled his career tally having previously landed a 1,200m handicap on the track in December 2020.

“He did that well today and it is nice to get his head back in front because he genuinely consistent and rarely runs a bad race,” French said.

The trainer-jockey partnership completed the double when First Of November charged through the final 450m to make it third time lucky after two Meydan appearances.

Bhupat Seemar’s veteran Bochart produced a vintage run under Fernando Jara to complete his ninth career win.

The nine year old Dubawi gelding made all to win from Verboten and Almoreb by a neck and a length and-a-quarter

“He is very versatile regarding trip and he has won over 1,200m, 1,400m and 1,600m,” Seemar said.

“Obviously he is not getting any younger and he can be a bit quirky but he has been a great servant for the yard and his owners. It was nice to see him win again after a while.”

Jara added: “He seemed to enjoy himself out in front and really tried hard for me. I am delighted for his connections.”

Pat Dobbs and King Of The Nite were convincing winners of a 1,400m maiden for Doug Watson and Rockingham Ranch. The four year old Empire Maker gelding was winning for the fifth time but just second since joining the Red Stables trainer in Dubai.

With the 16 runners spread across the track, Dobbs was able to track the pace on the far side rail before taking up the running about 400m from home with the race soon in safekeeping.

“Pat gave him a great ride and was able to get across to the rail which helped,” Watson said.

“He is probably going to be 1200m horse but we now at least know he handles conditions here which opens up options.”

Results

2.15pm: Al Sahel Contracting Company – Handicap (PA) Dh50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner: AF Kal Noor, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey, Ernst Oertel (trainer)

2.45pm: Jebel Ali Racecourse – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: King Of The Nite, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

3.15pm: Ascana Takaful – Handicap (TB) Dh64,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Honorable Justice, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer

3.45pm: Hive – Handicap (TB) Dh72,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Dignity Joy, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

4.15pm: Shadwell – Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Bochart, Fernando Jara, Bhupat Seemar

4.45pm: Tattersalls – Handicap (TB) Dh72,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Alla Mahlak, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

5.15pm: Dubai Real Estate Centre – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,950m

Winner: First Of November, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer