Jon Rahm inspired by family as he claims third DP World Tour Championship

Jon Rahm said he was inspired by the thought of his young sons back at home as he was setting the seal on his third DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.

The Spaniard completed his personal hat-trick around the Earth Course after posting a 20-under-par tournament total.

He has an extraordinary record in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

He has played it just four times, with a worst finish of a tie for fourth, and has carried the trophy away on each of the other occasions.

Having won in 2019, he was prevented from returning to defend his title a year later because of Covid. He was also absent in 2021, but made up for lost time with another victory upon his return.

His wife, Kelley, had not travelled to the UAE for the tournament, and instead stayed at home in Arizona with their sons, Kepa and Eneko, the latter of whom was born in August.

It meant they missed his third title of the year, after he won in Mexico and Spain, but he said they were with him in thought.

“Hopefully people can stop telling me that it was a bad year,” Rahm said.

“Three wins worldwide, three wins in three different continents. Yeah, it wasn't a major championship but it's still a really, really good season.

“I had a second boy this year, a lot of changes at home. That also helps. I got a lot of videos from my kids back home laughing and doing things.

“I do draw from some memories. Kelley sent me a video of our youngest when he was clapping, and that's what I was thinking on the last few holes, hopefully try to make him clap a little bit more.”

Rahm dropped only one shot in his final round 67, at the par-3 fourth. That followed a blistering start, where he birdied each of the first three holes.

He made three more birdies over the remaining 14-holes, as he eased to the title, two strokes clear of Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren. In so doing, he became the first player to win the title three times.

“Because of Covid, I never got a chance to defend my 2019 title,” Rahm said.

“Even though I decided not to come last year, I came with the mentality that, well, nobody beat me in the last two years, so they are going to have to beat me again.

“I came in with that confidence. There were a lot of similarities to the past. I like this course, and this course likes me.”